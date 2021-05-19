NEWS
Family Office

Aussie charities robust prior to COVID

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 MAY 2021   12:36PM

The nation's charitable organisations reported revenues of $166 billion that grew 7% during 2019, underscoring a robust sector prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state of the sector analysed by the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission, a government agency, found charitable donations during 2019 grew by 12% to $11.8 billion.

The Australian Charities Report shows that the government continues to be the biggest funder of charities, contributing nearly half (47%) or $78.1 billion to the sector's revenue.

Donations mostly went to the general community in Australia via the work of religious charities.

The next beneficiaries were children aged six to 15 (11%), other charities (5%) and families (4%).

Interestingly, the number of volunteers in the sector decreased by about 200,000 to 3.6 million. The sector employs about 1.38 million people, while more than half of all charities (51%) operate without any paid staff.

ACNC commissioner Gary Johns said the data indicates that up until the end of 2019, prior to COVID and in the lead up to the summer bushfires, the charity sector was robust, with increases in revenue of $10.5 billion and in assets of more than $30 billion compared with the previous year.

"This comprehensive analysis of the data sets the benchmark for our future understanding of the significance of the COVID-19 pandemic and the catastrophic 2020 bushfires. These major events are likely to have affected the sector and we will have a clearer picture of that in our next annual data analysis," Johns said.

