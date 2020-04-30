Aussie analysts share COVID-19 investment tips

With global markets rocking one way and the other in the last two months, it's not too far a stretch to imagine investors are feeling a little seasick, or at the least dumbfounded.

Despite a recession knocking on the world's door, investors keep looking beyond the doom and gloom to push global bourses higher, with US markets now roughly up 30% since their March 23 lows.

Since markets hit their bottom, the S&P/ASX 200 has only risen around 20%, with the pandemic's impact on our big four banks pulling the index back.

While Aussie investors have not reaped similar benefits to the rebounds seen abroad, analysts still believe there are plenty of opportunities down under, you just have to focus on finding them.

To do this in the current environment, investors must remain nimble, according to Marcus Today chief operations officer Chris Conway.

"The best broad advice I can give is to stay active and be prepared to alter your thinking as new information comes to hand," he said.

"Things have been changing so fast that good ideas can quickly look foolish.

"You need to be able to admit you're wrong when you are, and have the courage to push an advantage when you have one."

It's not about being right in the long term, he explained, but about making money wherever you can and on any time frame that allows.

To find this alpha during the COVID-19 crisis, Shaw and Partners senior investment adviser Adam Dawes recommends buying quality companies with good balance sheets.

"Buy quality when the market is down and don't be a hero," he said.

He argues investors have been ignoring warnings of economic downfall to push markets higher.

"The economy is telling us one thing - GDP and unemployment are at their worst in history - but the market is happy to buy and is heading higher. So I don't know if I am bullish or bearish," Dawes said.

"It reminds me of a saying 'Don't fight the Fed'; with combined fiscal and governmental stimulus around the world meaning traders are happy to keep buying despite the economic red flags."

Investors should look to PMI data as a key indicator of growth, he said.

"Growth will only start as the world gets back to normal," Dawes said.

"So the key indicator is now how long will it take and how it will look in this new world. PMI data will be the key - keep your eye on this indicator."

Conway said he had just started to become a little more bullish once again.

"The market had the big selloff (which we thought was overdone), the sharp snap-back (probably also a little overdone) and now it seems to be entering a 'reality check' period," he said.

"Things will be driven more by economic data, company results and medical/scientific information regarding the pandemic rather than sentiment.

"The reason why we are a little more bullish recently is that we expect the market to get a bit of a bump as economies reopen."

Investors won't be able to buy stocks at a bargain when things go back to normal, he warned.

"By the time we're all heading back to work it will be too late and the opportunity will have passed," Conway said.

"All told, there is no one key indicator we are looking for. It's a combination of all of the above factors and the understanding that we will have to move quickly whenever opportunities and threats present themselves."

Despite rising bourses, A Rich Life founder Claude Walker said he is still as bearish now as he was at the end of February.

"Right now the market is supposedly looking through the lockdowns and seeing a brighter future when economies get back to work," he said.

The local market hasn't rebounded as much as its global counterparts as the RBA has not done as much as the US Federal Reserve to bolster asset prices, he said, but our health and fiscal responses have so far been superior.

"My guess is that ultimately Australia will continue to be a strong economy with a strong market, but I think investing in the ASX has an unusually high level of risk right now," Walker explains.

"The truth is no-one knows how or when the world will properly overcome this virus.

"My guess is that markets are taking an overly optimistic view of how easy it will be to recover from this, just as they took an overly optimistic view (in February) of China's ability to contain the virus. I hope I'm wrong."

These rising stock prices have been influenced almost completely by increased liquidity from the Fed, he said.

"Billions of dollars are being pumped into the financial system and that is pushing up financial asset prices," Walker said.

"Meanwhile interest rate cuts around the world are increasing the value of future earnings in present-day dollars, pushing up valuations (all else being equal)."

Yet, for the majority of companies, growth is not on the horizon.

"I have positioned my portfolio to benefit from companies that can grow in the current environment," Walker explains.

"For example, I own a large position in Whispir which helps companies and governments communicate with customers and citizens digitally."

The main movement in Walker's portfolio in the last few months has been increasing cash and gold reserves. He has also shorted tourism related stocks, as well as AI provider Appen.

"The reason I bought some Appen shares is because they serve clients like Google and Facebook that have the financial strength to spend throughout this time, no matter what," he said.

"Having said that, like all businesses, Appen could be impacted by a recession, which I think is likely and will be severe."

Bell Direct market analyst Jessica Amir said investors, both institutional and retail, had been focused on companies with the most upside during the COVID-19 crisis.

"The focus has been on those companies with strong repeatable revenue and cashflows, low debt and that are continuing to pay dividends," she said.

"That's why, since we entered a bear market, utilities, healthcare, consumer staples and some materials (mining stocks) have outperformed the market. While those that are abandoning their earnings forecasts or deferring dividends to preserve capital have come out of favour."

These include businesses that are thriving in the current environment, such as Telstra, Woolworths and Coles. While companies like Fortescue Metals have an attractive dividend yield, Amir said.

She recommends investors look to companies that performed well following the GFC, like software companies, packaging, consumer staples, metals and mining. She argues banks and retailers will likely outperform once restrictions ease.

Retirees seeking income could benefit from a few of these sectors, Burman Invest founder Julia Lee said.

Consumer staples like the supermarkets, utilities such as APA Group, and miners such as gold and iron ore companies offer the best opportunities for income at the moment, she said.

Despite it being a difficult market for even the seasoned investor, she recommends now is a perfect time for younger, millennial investors to start learning.

"I'd start with larger companies with at least a $800 million market capitalisation first for beginner investors," Lee said.

"For any investor starting out, it's understanding that it will take some time to develop a successful strategy and to be willing to invest the time and money to be able to generate consistent returns."

Lee has been buying gold stocks; like Silver Lake Resources and Evolution Mining, and food stocks; like Elders Resources and Bega Cheese. After their capital raisings, NAB and QBE Insurance also look attractive, Lee said.

Dawes also believes there is opportunity in the market for those starting out.

"For younger investors this is a fantastic time to invest once is a decade opportunity," he said.

"Even if this market has another dip it will provide opportunity and longer term growth."

He likes energy stocks and companies that have been hit unfairly by the crisis, like Transurban Group.

For those looking for income, like retirees, he recommends investing in the ASX, APA Group, and Wesfarmers.

Conway said investors young and old should be looking for opportunities in the market right now.

"The saying goes that the best time to buy property was 10 years ago. It's crude but it's apt, and it's the same as the stock market," he said.

"Any young person should be looking to invest as soon as possible, for the simple reason of compounding. The earlier one starts, the more they will have.

"With regard to the current market weakness, anytime you can buy quality assets at depressed prices you should be investing as much as possible within your means."

Retirees searching for income have been forced further up the risk curve in the current environment, but there are still opportunities for quality yield on the ASX, he said.

"There remain strong utility and property companies on the ASX which deliver quality yields - that is they are healthy and sustainable," Conway said.

"The key part of the equation is sustainability, which unfortunately has been made increasingly difficult to get a handle on due to COVID-19 and many companies suspending/cancelling their dividends.

"If possible, investors should try to look through this period and make sure the underlying business remains sound, i.e. stable revenues, low debt, sustainable competitive advantage - all the typical things that make up a good business."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.