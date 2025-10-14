Ausbil lists two global ETFs on ASX

Ausbil Investment Management has listed two active exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), with one investing in global small caps and the other in infrastructure.

The Ausbil Global Small Cap Fund - Active ETF (ASX: GSCF) predominantly invests in 50-80 listed global small cap equities which are selected from the MSCI World Small Cap Index.

It tracks the MSCI World Small Cap Net Total Return (TR) Index in AUD, while charging a management fee of 1.20% p.a. of the gross asset value (GAV) of the fund, and a performance fee of 20.5% of the difference between the fund's daily gross return and the return of the index, plus a hurdle of 1.20% per annum.

"GSCF seeks to exploit the inefficiencies within global small-cap stocks by investing in quality companies with unrecognised growth potential at attractive valuations," Ausbil co-portfolio manager Tobias Bucks said.

"We employ a blend of both qualitative and quantitative analysis and a disciplined risk management process in this increasingly popular sector."

Meanwhile, the Ausbil Global Essential Infrastructure Fund (Hedged) - Active ETF invests in listed global infrastructure securities developed markets, with up to 10% in emerging markets, Ausbil said.

The ETF incurs no performance fee but charges a 1.00% management fee based on the fund's GAV.

"Infrastructure, in particular essential assets like airports, toll roads, energy utilities, pipelines and communications, all provide services that are critical for daily life and can provide a consistent return for investors across varying market conditions," Ausbil head of listed infrastructure Tim Humphreys said.

"We aim to uncover undervalued streams of cashflow from these assets that are not yet fully priced by the market for our investors."

Both ETFs have a maturity period of over five years.

Ausbil chief executive Mark Knight added: "This is a significant milestone in making our investment strategies more accessible to a broader range of investors."

"Through active ETFs, we're directly meeting the requests of financial advisers, SMSFs and everyday investors.

"We believe Ausbil's active management, a rigorous top-down macro and bottom-up fundamental process, coupled with dynamic portfolio positioning, is well-suited to navigate today's volatile markets."

The announcement follows the recent launch of the Ausbil Active Dividend Income Fund (ASX: DIVI) on the ASX in September.

It also comes as the ETF market hit the $300 billion in funds under management (FUM) milestone last month.

It is now projected to more than double by 2030, VanEck Asia Pacific chief executive Arian Neiron said.

"Australia's ETF industry is scaling at pace. It took 21 years to reach the first $100 billion in assets, a further three years to reach $200 billion, and only 15 months to reach $300 billion," Neiron said.

"ETFs have become the preferred implementation vehicle for Australian investors, and the widening breadth of exposures continues to attract net flows.

"We anticipate the industry will grow at a 20% compound annual growth rate for the next five years, surpassing $750 billion by 2030."