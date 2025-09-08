Ausbil launches active ETF

Ausbil Investment Management has launched an active ETF version of its seven-year-old dividend income fund.

As first flagged last year, the Ausbil Active Dividend Income Fund - Active ETF (DIVI) officially began trading.

Debuting on the ASX today, DIVI predominantly invests in the S&P/ASX 200 Index and holds up to 50 companies.

The underlying fund launched in 2018 and has $967 million of funds under management. Since inception, the fund has generated 9.18% p.a. net of fees.

The investment process aims to exploit the inefficiencies across the market, at all stages of the cycle and across all market conditions. The fund also aims to produce a consistent income stream and franking credits for investors that grows with inflation.

Ausbil chief executive Mark Knight said: "This milestone marks a significant step in making our income-focused strategies more accessible to more investors. By offering an active ETF, we're meeting the requests of brokers, financial advisers, SMSFs and mum and dad investors for a more convenient and efficient way to generate regular monthly income from equities, with the potential for additional capital growth."

DIVI's top holdings include Commonwealth Bank, BHP, CSL, Wesfarmers, ANZ and Telstra.

A July performance update shows the fund was overweight in the consumer discretionary and utilities sectors and underweight position in consumer staples.

"Australia managed to escape the high tariffs and had to settle for a reciprocal 10% because of the perceived unfairness of the GST on US exporters here. With China in advanced stages of trade negotiations we remain positive on our outlook, and we do not see a recession," the note said.

Ausbil portfolio manager Michael Price commented that with a handful of large banks and resource companies paying most dividends each year, relying solely on these sectors can expose investors to risk if dividends are cut.

"DIVI's active management approach allows us to diversify beyond the biggest payers, targeting high-quality companies with sustainable dividend growth and offers the resilience to maintain income through changing market conditions," he added.

Ausbil currently manages US$20.2 billion in assets on behalf of superannuation funds, institutional investors and retail clients.