Ausbil adds to mFund lineup

Ausbil Investment Management has added three funds to its mFunds offering, taking the total to 12.

The manager today added Ausbil Australian SmallCap Fund (ASX: AXW13), Ausbil Global Essential Infrastructure Fund in unhedged (ASX: AXW12) and hedged versions (ASX: AXW11).

It already has nine funds in the ASX's mFunds marketplace, as at February end with $22 million in total assets. The largest of these was the Ausbil 130/30 Focus Fund with $7.6 million in assets.

The small cap fund was launched at April end last year and is managed by Mason Willoughby-Thomas and Arden Jennings.

It has since returned 57.26% to the 30.42% from S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

Its biggest holdings included Nuix, Galaxy Resources, Lynas, IGO and Uniti Group.

ASX's mFund marketplace had 236 funds in total, with about $1.5 billion in assets at February end.

By contrast, exchange-traded funds, of which there were 215 on the ASX, are headed towards the $100 billion mark.