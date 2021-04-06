NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Ausbil adds to mFund lineup
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 6 APR 2021   12:43PM

Ausbil Investment Management has added three funds to its mFunds offering, taking the total to 12.

The manager today added Ausbil Australian SmallCap Fund (ASX: AXW13), Ausbil Global Essential Infrastructure Fund in unhedged (ASX: AXW12) and hedged versions (ASX: AXW11).

It already has nine funds in the ASX's mFunds marketplace, as at February end with $22 million in total assets. The largest of these was the Ausbil 130/30 Focus Fund with $7.6 million in assets.

The small cap fund was launched at April end last year and is managed by Mason Willoughby-Thomas and Arden Jennings.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance: Active vs. Passive in EMD

It has since returned 57.26% to the 30.42% from S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

Its biggest holdings included Nuix, Galaxy Resources, Lynas, IGO and Uniti Group.

Sponsored Video
Climate change demands innovation. See the opportunities

ASX's mFund marketplace had 236 funds in total, with about $1.5 billion in assets at February end.

By contrast, exchange-traded funds, of which there were 215 on the ASX, are headed towards the $100 billion mark.

Read more: mFundsAusbil Investment Management
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Ausbil drops fees on global equities fund
Paradice appoints head of ESG
Opportunities abound in COVID-19 environment
BNY Mellon IM boutique heads for ASX mFunds
Recognition for industry leader in fight against slavery
Look to 2008 survivors: Ausbil
Ausbil adds key MicroCap team hires
Ausbil MicroCap suspends applications and redemptions
Ausbil micro-cap fund managers depart
Ausbil announces several promotions, new CEO
Editor's Choice
Sunsuper, QSuper members ask for better climate disclosures
KANIKA SOOD
About 200 members from Sunsuper and QSuper have written to the funds, asking them to disclose holdings in thermal coal, among other climate change risks.
MLC enhances managed accounts leadership
ANNABELLE DICKSON
MLC Asset Management has made two appointments to its managed accounts team, hiring from Xplore Wealth and Mercer.
Tax concessions failing women: Research
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The tax concession system is a contributing factor to gender inequality with most of the benefits flowing onto men, new research from the Australia Institute shows.
Blake Grossman joins BetaShares board
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ETF manager BetaShares has added a new non-executive director to its board with previous experience at competitor BlackRock.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Daniel Crowe
Communications
Mancell Financial Group
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Julia Lee
FOUNDER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
BURMAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
It was an exercise in good judgement when Julia Lee went out on her own to establish Burman Invest. She shares with Karren Vergara what led to that moment.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something KwKXVyFE