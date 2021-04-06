Ausbil adds to mFund lineup

Ausbil Investment Management has added three funds to its mFunds offering, taking the total to 12.
The manager today added Ausbil Australian SmallCap Fund (ASX: AXW13), Ausbil Global Essential Infrastructure Fund in unhedged (ASX: AXW12) and hedged versions (ASX: AXW11).
It already has nine funds in the ASX's mFunds marketplace, as at February end with $22 million in total assets. The largest of these was the Ausbil 130/30 Focus Fund with $7.6 million in assets.
The small cap fund was launched at April end last year and is managed by Mason Willoughby-Thomas and Arden Jennings.
It has since returned 57.26% to the 30.42% from S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.
Its biggest holdings included Nuix, Galaxy Resources, Lynas, IGO and Uniti Group.
ASX's mFund marketplace had 236 funds in total, with about $1.5 billion in assets at February end.
By contrast, exchange-traded funds, of which there were 215 on the ASX, are headed towards the $100 billion mark.