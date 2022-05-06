Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Aura, Montgomery ink distribution deal

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 6 MAY 2022   12:27PM

Montgomery Investment Management will now distribute the Aura High Yield SME Fund on behalf of Aura Funds Management.

The fund, which will be offered to wholesale investors, is a diversified portfolio of SME loans, 36% of which are in the agricultural sector. The weighted average loan is just shy of $145,000 with an average duration of four months.

Since launching in August 2017, it has delivered a compound annual return of 9.75%, after expenses and assuming distribution reinvestment. The average monthly distribution has been 0.78% each month.

Aura Funds Management director Brett Craig is the portfolio manager for the fund, which currently has about $91 million in funds under management.

Sponsored by Praemium
Find out how managed accounts enhance practice success

"We are excited to commence the distribution partnership with Montgomery. We have spent a considerable amount of time with the team and are impressed with the client relationships that have been developed over the last decade, and the distribution capability within Montgomery," Craig said.

"We look forward to providing a high-quality income solution to the Montgomery clients."

Sponsored Video
What do you value the most in Securities Services?

The fund is available on Macquarie Wrap and has a minimum investment of $100,000. An investment of $100,000 at the fund's inception is worth $154,000 today, the firms said.

Montgomery Investment Management said it is also working with Aura on bringing a second credit income offer to market later this year for retail investors.

Read more: Montgomery Investment ManagementAura Funds ManagementAura High Yield SME FundBrett CraigMacquarie Wrap
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Montgomery adds to global strategy
Sustainable SMAs added to Macquarie Wrap
Zenith adds client to Macquarie Wrap
Adviser platform satisfaction slips
Milford lowers fees
Macquarie Wrap reaches new milestone
FirstChoice dominates platform market
Praemium expands distribution footprint
Boutique buys back Montgomery stake
Montgomery launches two global strategies

Editor's Choice

Woolworths scraps AMP super mandate

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:43PM
Woolworths has terminated the $4 billion corporate super mandate it had with AMP, instead appointing Australian Retirement Trust to manage 30,000 employees' superannuation.

Managed accounts drive profit, revenue surge

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:33PM
Financial advice firms using managed accounts for the last three years have seen almost 80% more profit per owner than those without, new research shows.

BUSSQ board fully stocked again

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:29PM
BUSSQ has welcomed its former chief executive back to the fold as a board director.

Macquarie Group posts record earnings

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:19PM
Macquarie Group has posted a $A4.7 billion net profit for the year ended 31 March 2022, up 56% from the prior year.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
16

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.