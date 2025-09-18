Aura Group explores ASX listing, appoints advisers

Aura Group is assessing a potential listing on the ASX within the next 12-24 months and has appointed Morgans Corporate and E&P Capital to advise on it.

Steinepreis Paganin and BTP Law will provide legal counsel, and Crowe will advise on audit and tax as Aura undertakes a pre-IPO capital raise to add to existing balance sheet capacity. It will seed new funds and warehouse assets for new strategies, accelerate client acquisition, invest further into technology as well as assess M&A opportunities.

"Raising a pre-IPO round to accelerate growth and exploring a listing on the ASX is a natural next step as we continue to expand our platform and capabilities," Aura co-founder and managing director Calvin Ng said.

With more than $1.3 billion in funds under management and advice, the alternative fund manager offers venture capital, private equity, digital assets and multi-asset strategies.

Founded in Sydney in late 2008, it is now headquartered in Singapore serving an investor base of over 1350 active accounts, with over 40% of funds managed outside Australia.

The manager has also appointed former Koda Capital partner and head of managed investments Jason Coggins to its advisory board.

Coggins comes in with 20 years of experience in investment research and advisory and continues to hold several advisory, investment committee, and not-for-profit roles.

Coggins will serve on the fund and internal investment committees and advise on investments as the firm gets ready for listing.

"Jason has been a trusted voice in the wealth and investment industry for two decades, and he understands Aura's DNA," said Ng.

"His experience across asset allocation, governance and advisory makes him a natural fit as we scale into our next chapter."