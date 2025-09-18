Newspaper icon
Aura Group explores ASX listing, appoints advisers

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  THURSDAY, 18 SEP 2025   12:06PM

Aura Group is assessing a potential listing on the ASX within the next 12-24 months and has appointed Morgans Corporate and E&P Capital to advise on it.

Steinepreis Paganin and BTP Law will provide legal counsel, and Crowe will advise on audit and tax as Aura undertakes a pre-IPO capital raise to add to existing balance sheet capacity. It will seed new funds and warehouse assets for new strategies, accelerate client acquisition, invest further into technology as well as assess M&A opportunities.

"Raising a pre-IPO round to accelerate growth and exploring a listing on the ASX is a natural next step as we continue to expand our platform and capabilities," Aura co-founder and managing director Calvin Ng said.

With more than $1.3 billion in funds under management and advice, the alternative fund manager offers venture capital, private equity, digital assets and multi-asset strategies.

Founded in Sydney in late 2008, it is now headquartered in Singapore serving an investor base of over 1350 active accounts, with over 40% of funds managed outside Australia.

The manager has also appointed former Koda Capital partner and head of managed investments Jason Coggins to its advisory board.

Coggins comes in with 20 years of experience in investment research and advisory and continues to hold several advisory, investment committee, and not-for-profit roles.

Coggins will serve on the fund and internal investment committees and advise on investments as the firm gets ready for listing.

"Jason has been a trusted voice in the wealth and investment industry for two decades, and he understands Aura's DNA," said Ng.

"His experience across asset allocation, governance and advisory makes him a natural fit as we scale into our next chapter."

Read more: ASXAura GroupE&P CapitalIPO raisingKoda CapitalM&A
Editor's Choice

UniSuper appoints chief advice officer

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:07PM
UniSuper has named a chief advice officer, promoting from within the fund.

Aura Group explores ASX listing, appoints advisers

RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |   12:06PM
Aura Group is assessing a potential listing on the ASX within the next 12-24 months and has appointed Morgans Corporate and E&P Capital to advise on it.

Australia maintains global retirement security ranking: Natixis

RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |   12:40PM
Australia has maintained its 7th rank globally for retirement security even as more Australians believe it is increasingly more difficult to retire securely.

FEATURE: Problem detected

MATTHEW WAI  |   10:11AM
Many organisations remain ill-equipped against increasingly sophisticated cybercriminals, including the $4 trillion-plus super sector. While improvements are being made, the space's ever-evolving nature is undoubtedly one of the industry's biggest threats. Matthew Wai writes.

Expert Feed

