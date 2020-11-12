NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
Audit inquiry overlooks vertical integration
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 12 NOV 2020   12:30PM

An inquiry into the quality of audits has fallen short of recommending the breakup of the largest four vertically integrated accounting firms in a bid to combat conflicts of interest.

The Regulation of Auditing in Australia: Final Report, tabled in Parliament on November 11, made 10 recommendations on how the quality of audits in Australia can be improved.

Some of the issues the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Corporations and Financial Services delved into included looking at potential conflicts of interests that arise in providing both auditing and consulting services, as well as how effective auditors are in detecting and reporting fraud and misconduct.

The final report recommended audit firms establish defined categories and disclosure fees received for audit and non-audit services, as well as list non-audit services they are explicitly prohibited from providing to an audited entity.

Sponsored by Praemium
Bridging the platform gap

The auditor's independence declaration should be expanded to require the auditor to specifically confirm that no prohibited non-audit services have been provided, the committee found.

University of Melbourne professor Allan Fels commented that conflicts of interest should not exist by prohibiting the big firms - Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC - from providing consulting work for firms they audit.

"If that auditor is also performing services for the person they're auditing, there may be a conflict of interest—they may be compromised—because they want to continue providing those profitable services, and that could be threatened with unfavourable audits," he said.

The inquiry concluded that "regulators simply don't have the resources to identify, let alone prevent, the myriad of ways that globally dominant vertically integrated firms benefit from providing a comprehensive package of services to large, multinational corporations".

Combatting the lack of independence would mean that the "Big-4 must simply be broken up".

The Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand welcomed the recommendations.

"We called for a more integrated and consistent approach to how Australians are covered for risks such as fraud, misconduct and corporate failure in not only auditing but also management and governance, and we're pleased this bears out in many of the recommendations," the professional body said.

Read more: EYAllan FelsDeloitteKPMGPwC
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
PwC appoints wealth services MD
Pandemic batters life insurers
Powerwrap exec jumps to Insync
CountPlus adds to board, acquires member firm
Market rebound leaves behind active managers
Actuary of the Year named
COVID-19 dampens CFO outlook
New chief risk officer at Maple-Brown Abbott
FSC reveals life insurance data
Australian Unity names chief executive
Editor's Choice
APRA eases hard caps in revamped executive pay
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:48PM
A new draft of APRA's remuneration guidelines has scrapped its original plan to cap financial measures' contribution to executives' variable remuneration at 50%.
Deutsche Bank expands Australian operations
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:42PM
Deutsche Bank has launched a cash management business in Australia, adding 14 new staff including a head of cash product.
AIST pokes holes in Your Super, Your Choice
JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:40PM
The Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees has criticised the government's Your Super, Your Choice reforms, saying they fail to protect existing members in underperforming funds.
Audit inquiry overlooks vertical integration
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:30PM
An inquiry into the quality of audits has fallen short of recommending the breakup of the largest four vertically integrated accounting firms in a bid to combat conflicts of interest.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Sinead Rafferty
Investment Specialist
Fidante Partners
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Peter Townsend
Principal
Townsend Business and Corporate Lawyers
Rob Tyson
Managing Director
Mining International
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
12
Challenger Financial Standard Technical Services Forum 
NOV
18
The Sustainability of Capital Markets 
NOV
18
2020 FEAL Members' Dinner 
NOV
19
Rainmaker SelectingSuper Awards 
NOV
20
CEO Forum 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Should AMP sell its entire business to one buyer, or should individual business units be sold off in separate transactions?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Nicole Connolly
FOUNDER AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
INVEST UNLISTED PTY LTD
Invest Unlisted founder and chief executive Nicole Connolly loves to run, and when she's not training for a marathon she is running her own business, the Invest Unlisted Core Infrastructure Fund (formerly IPIF). Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something sU95EAzf