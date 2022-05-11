Newspaper icon
Atrium adds national sales manager

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 MAY 2022   12:37PM

Justin Brooks has been tapped for the job of national sales manager at Atrium Investment Management.

Brooks joins from Investors Mutual, where he served as state manager for Victoria, Tasmania, and Western Australia for more than seven years.

In this newly created role, Brooks will work alongside David Dix, Atrium's head of client investment services, to respond to the increasing adviser demand for differentiated multi-asset solutions.

"We're very excited to have Justin on board to help advisers understand the importance of true diversification through the implementation of a risk-targeted investment approach," Dix said.

Previously, Brooks was the national distribution manager at Pengana Capital for eight years.

He joined Pengana in early 2006 from Credit Suisse Asset Management after almost seven years with them, most recently as a national account manager.

During his long career in investment, Brooks has worked at Rothschild Australia Asset as a business development manager and ANZ Securities as an institutional dealer.

Back in the late 1990s, he did a two-year stint with Macquarie running international equities and an eight-year as a global derivatives trader and portfolio manager at National Mutual Funds Management.

"Atrium's proven and pioneering risk-targeted approach, designed to smooth outperformance and maximise returns for a given level of risk, can help investors achieve more predictable returns with fewer drawdowns. In this time of market volatility, we believe clients are seeking this type of investment strategy," Dix said.

"Justin's solid investment background, which includes portfolio management earlier in his career, means he is well-placed to educate advisers on Atrium's Risk Targeted approach and how it can benefit client portfolios."

Recently, Wayne McGauley, the longstanding head of retail at Investors Mutual is also departing the firm citing the need for change.

This story first appeared in Industry Moves.

