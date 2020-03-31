NEWS
Superannuation
ATO to verify early release requests
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 31 MAR 2020   12:02PM

Senator Jane Hume has confirmed the Australian Taxation Office will be responsible for verifying early release super requests.

Hume, the assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology, told the AFR Wealth Summit the ATO will take on the challenge of verifying requests for early release super (ERS) payments and called on the funds to cooperate.

"Right now, the government's ask of the $3 trillion super industry is that it responds to those verified requests from the ATO and releases funds to its members in a timely manner," Hume said.

"I don't think that sounds unreasonable.

"Neither do most Australians, who have met the news that they can access their own savings for this unforeseen crisis with relief."

Hostplus responded positively to the decision saying it will streamline the approval process and make it easier for funds and members to navigate.

Hostplus chief executive David Elia said the ERS scheme was well intentioned and would assist members who had lost jobs and found themselves in financial difficulties.

"We support the federal government's policy to allow members to access up to $20,000 from their superannuation accounts over the course of this year to assist them through the current crisis," Elia said.

"Hostplus stands ready to do our part during these challenging times for working Australians to make sure they have access to funds to meet daily costs for themselves and their families."

Elia added that the fund has ample liquidity available to support members undergoing financial hardship.

However, he did warn members to think carefully about the potential future impacts of accessing their super early.

"We recommend that members carefully consider the long-term impact on their superannuation savings before seeking to withdraw cash from their super accounts," Elia said.

"Withdrawing $20,000 from a superannuation account now will substantially reduce members' final balance on retirement."

Hume warned funds about not complying with the ATO requests, saying they stand to be exposed.

"Those funds whose members are congregated in sectors hardest hit by virus, particularly smaller funds, unless they have risk-managed their investments for a crisis, may find this period very uncomfortable," she said.

"However, I want to say today, that discomfort is no excuse to not release members' money - their own money - in a time of need."

Hume said any fund who refuses a member access to their money after an ATO determination is "essentially admitting" that their investment governance was cavalier or their systems inadequate.

"I can't imagine a bigger signal to members, to the media and to regulators," Hume said.

"And when everyone is making sacrifices, patience is short for those who can't pull their weight."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

