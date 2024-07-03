Newspaper icon
ATO seeks submissions on defining an 'employee'

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 3 JUL 2024   12:07PM

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has issued a draft update to its tax ruling TR 2023/4 for consultation which determines when a person is considered an employee under the Superannuation Guarantee (Administration) Act 1992 (SGAA).

The draft update will bring into the tax ruling the ATO commissioner's views on when a person is considered an 'employee' under section 12 of the SGAA.

Currently, section 12-35 provides that an entity must withhold an amount from salary, wages, commission, bonuses or allowances that it pays an individual as an employee.

There must also be a payment of salary, wages, commission, bonuses, or allowances made by an entity to an employee as a consequence of their employment, and as an individual in their capacity as an employee.

While this sounds quite straightforward, the term 'employee' is not defined in the Taxation Administration Act (TAA), therefore it has its ordinary meaning under common law.

"In most cases, it will be self-evident whether an employer and employee, or principal and independent contractor, relationship exists," the ATO said.

"However, it is sometimes difficult to discern the true character of the relationship as the contract or contracts between the parties may be unclear or ambiguous, or because the terms are disputed by the parties or are otherwise in apparent conflict.

"Because of these difficulties, the ordinary meaning of employee has been the subject of a significant amount of judicial consideration."

The ATO proposes that to ascertain whether an individual is an employee will depend on the contract that is exchanged, how that contract was formed and the "label" which the parties choose to describe the relationship.

In addition, the ATO proposes that the fact that a worker may be conducting their own business, including having an Australian business number, does not impact whether they are an employee of an entity.

The ATO is accepting submissions on the draft update until close of business August 9.

