SMSF

ATO keeping tabs on SMSF early access, tax avoidance

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 21 APR 2023   12:32PM

The tax office issued a fresh warning to the rich who use self-managed superannuation funds as a vehicle for dodging tax and those who illegally access their retirement savings early.

Of the total SMSFs in existence, 25% are operated by private wealth groups, according to Australian Taxation Office assistant commissioner for self-managed superannuation funds risk and strategy Justin Micale.

Micale told a recent tax conference that inappropriate tax planning arrangements involving SMSFs are more common where fund members are part of a private wealth group.

Nearly half or 45% of SMSFs are operated by small businesses and only 30% of SMSFs are linked to individuals. Currently, there are over 1.1 million members holding an estimated total asset value of about $868 billion in assets.

Among small businesses, Micale said this group has a higher rate of non-lodgement and loans to related parties for those funds with members operating a small business.

"There also appears to be a higher proportion of individuals entering the system for the purpose of illegally accessing their super as this group tend to be targeted by promoters," he said.

While most trustees are doing the right thing, the ATO is nevertheless ramping up its surveillance strategy in a bid to combat numerous risks, the most common being illegal early access.

"Unfortunately, we are seeing an increasing number of trustees taking advantage of their direct access to their SMSF bank account and they are using this money to pay for items such as business debts and personal expenses," he said.

Illegal early access occurs in two ways. The first, new registrants enter the system purely to illegally access their super.

"This is often at the direction of promoters who in return for a high fee, enable these individuals to establish an SMSF, sometimes unwittingly with the help of a tax agent, and then they go on to withdraw their super before they are legally entitled to," he said.

"Once the money is rolled over from their APRA fund and then withdrawn from the SMSF bank account, these members abandon the fund and never lodge a return."

This trend has risen as over the last five years as a significant number of SMSFs failed to lodge their first ever annual return.

"Over 21% or around 5,400 of the 26,000 new funds that registered during the 2021 financial year have not lodged. There are also 36% of new funds that registered during the 2022 year that have not met their end of February lodgement deadline," Micale said.

The second strategy involves trustees ceasing lodging to avoid detection or lodging a contravention report instead.

