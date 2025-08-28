ATO eyes SMSF illegal early access

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) will continue to tighten controls around early access of SMSF money as it grapples to contain those who access it illegally.

The ATO said the growing frequency in accessing super early has forced it to make enforcement in this area a key priority in its 2026 Corporate Plan.

ATO deputy Commissioner for super and employer obligations Emma Rosenzweig said the ATO is continuing to tighten controls around SMSF registration and focusing on education and early intervention.

"We've seen an upward trend in accessing super early and our focus remains on those who illegally access SMSF funds. It's important you don't fall victim to the temptation of illegal early access schemes. The consequences can include additional tax, penalties, loss of retirement savings and disqualification as an SMSF trustee which goes on the public record," she said.

In the 2021-22 financial year, the ATO estimated that SMSF illegal early access came to $250.1 million, sightly decreasing from $256.1 million in the prior financial year.

Another focus area in 2025-26 is outstanding SMSF annual returns, which has significantly grown.

"There is a growing number of SMSFs falling behind in their lodgment obligations, and we know that lodgment is the most important compliance obligations trustees must meet. If you fail to lodge your annual return on time, there may be penalties and interest applied and SMSF tax concessions can be lost," she said.

"If your fund's lodgment is overdue, the Super fund lookup status may change to 'regulation details removed'. This can restrict your SMSF's ability to receive rollovers and employer contributions."

The ATO is also keeping on top of SMSFs failing to respond to ATO commissioner's commutation authorities within 60 days using the correct reporting event and by lodging the transfer balance account report.

"If an SMSF fails to respond to the commutation authority within 60 days of the notice, the member's income stream ceases to be in retirement phase and the SMSF can't claim an earnings tax exemption for this income stream in that income year or any later income years," she said.

"We all play a vital role in safeguarding the retirement savings of millions of Australians. We'll continue to encourage everyone to operate transparently, securely, and in the best interests of members."