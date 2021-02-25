ATO begins stimulus fraud convictions

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has started cracking down on those who fraudulently accessed government stimulus measures in relation to COVID-19 with the first conviction.

Raed Saleh was convicted in the Heidelberg Magistrates Court of three counts of making a false and misleading statement to the Commissioner of Taxation.

The ATO said Saleh made the false statements to receive $6000 in JobKeeper payments which he was not entitled to.

In addition to the conviction, Saleh was fined $3000, ordered to pay reparations of $3000 and costs of $282.

The ATO said Saleh lodged two months of JobKeeper claims online, declaring he had experienced a downturn of at least 30% for the months of May and June, he was a sole trader, his business met all the eligibility requirements and he had not agreed to be nominated by any other employer or entity.

"The true state of Mr Saleh's affairs was that he was not operating a genuine business and he had already agreed to be nominated by his full-time employer for the allowance," the ATO said.

Saleh received $3000 from his false May 2020 claim, but his June claim was stopped by the ATO pending further investigation.

Saleh pleaded guilty to the charges after admitting to the ATO that he had been dishonest in his applications.

ATO deputy commissioner Will Day welcomed the conviction, saying fraud against the stimulus measures is fraud against the community, effectively stealing from the pockets of taxpayers at a time when the community needs it most.

"We have an important role to ensure the integrity of the stimulus measures and when we uncover fraud or people seeking to exploit them, we will take action, as we know the community would expect us to do," Day said.

"Since the first payments were made in April, the ATO has monitored every payment, every day, every month, and will continue to do so until the last payment is made."

Day said most Australians have been honest and the ATO has worked closely with employers to overcome genuine mistakes.

"However, as this case demonstrates, where people deliberately seek to exploit the stimulus measures, we will put a stop to it and apply the full force of the law," Day said.

As at February 16, $84 billion in JobKeeper payments have been made by the ATO to over a million businesses.

The ATO said it has a dedicated integrity strategy that supports the administration of the government's stimulus packages, with robust and efficient compliance systems that make it very easy to identify fraudulent behaviour and stop it.

"There has been some concerning and fraudulent behaviour and claims by a small number of individuals," the ATO said.

"While most businesses and employees are doing the right thing, the ATO is committed to tackling illegal activity and behaviour of concern to protect honest businesses and the community."