ATO bares teeth at dentists pushing early super access

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has warned of an increase in "dodgy advice" about accessing superannuation savings for non-critical medical procedures, like cosmetic dental work.

The number of people accessing their super under the guise of medical treatment has exploded in recent years, much of which has been used for dental procedures. The most recent statistics show the ATO received 31,780 applications for early release on compassionate grounds in relation to dental treatment in FY24. Of these, 22,530 were approved amounting to $526.4 million. This is close to eight times the amount that was paid out for the same reason in FY19.

Now, the tax office has said it is increasingly hearing about health practitioners encouraging or advising patients to access their super to pay for health treatments without an AFSL.

Some are charging fees to assist patients with submitting their hardship applications to the ATO without being a registered tax agent, while some are also collecting patients' personal information to submit the applications on their behalf, the ATO noted.

In recent years, there have been several dentistry practices emerging that offer such services, often including the word 'super' in the business name. Earlier this year, several Supercare Dental and Cosmetics branches were placed into administration after becoming insolvent; some had received complaints regarding defective work, with some complainants having used their super to pay for the services.

The ATO said there's also been an increase in the number of health practitioners that are deliberately preparing inaccurate medical reports to support patients' applications, often without conducting a comprehensive examination of the patient.

The ATO said it is now working with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) to stamp out this conduct.

"Compassionate release of superannuation (CRS), administered by the ATO, is an important safety net for access to urgent healthcare for people who cannot otherwise afford it, however it can also have significant long-term financial impacts on individuals' superannuation outcomes. It is important that it is used appropriately and that patients are clearly informed of potential risks," the AHPRA and the Dental and Medical Boards of Australia said earlier this year.

"The significant increase in approvals for the use of CRS for dental treatments in recent years, raises concerns that some practitioners may be placing profits over patient care."

Eligibility for early access on compassionate grounds for medical reasons is supposed to be reserved for treatment of a life-threatening illness or injury, acute or chronic pain, or acute or chronic mental illness.

"Applicants should be aware that submitting an application for health treatments that are not necessary for one of these reasons would be making a false or misleading statement to the commissioner, which can attract severe penalties," said ATO deputy commissioner Emma Rosenzweig said, adding the same penalties will apply to health practitioners involved.

While dental work makes up the lion's share of medical-related early release hardship payments, there also continues to be hundreds of millions being spent on weight loss surgeries, and it's steadily rising. In FY24 some $250 million was paid out, up from $207 million in FY19.

The ATO said it has stopped attempts to access super early where it has seen inappropriate behaviours, including attempting to access via illegal promoter schemes, not using super on the approved expense, and creating fake ATO approval letters to present to super funds.