Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ATO bares teeth at dentists pushing early super access

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 26 AUG 2025   12:45PM

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has warned of an increase in "dodgy advice" about accessing superannuation savings for non-critical medical procedures, like cosmetic dental work.

The number of people accessing their super under the guise of medical treatment has exploded in recent years, much of which has been used for dental procedures. The most recent statistics show the ATO received 31,780 applications for early release on compassionate grounds in relation to dental treatment in FY24. Of these, 22,530 were approved amounting to $526.4 million. This is close to eight times the amount that was paid out for the same reason in FY19.

Now, the tax office has said it is increasingly hearing about health practitioners encouraging or advising patients to access their super to pay for health treatments without an AFSL.

Some are charging fees to assist patients with submitting their hardship applications to the ATO without being a registered tax agent, while some are also collecting patients' personal information to submit the applications on their behalf, the ATO noted.

In recent years, there have been several dentistry practices emerging that offer such services, often including the word 'super' in the business name. Earlier this year, several Supercare Dental and Cosmetics branches were placed into administration after becoming insolvent; some had received complaints regarding defective work, with some complainants having used their super to pay for the services.

The ATO said there's also been an increase in the number of health practitioners that are deliberately preparing inaccurate medical reports to support patients' applications, often without conducting a comprehensive examination of the patient.

The ATO said it is now working with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) to stamp out this conduct.

"Compassionate release of superannuation (CRS), administered by the ATO, is an important safety net for access to urgent healthcare for people who cannot otherwise afford it, however it can also have significant long-term financial impacts on individuals' superannuation outcomes. It is important that it is used appropriately and that patients are clearly informed of potential risks," the AHPRA and the Dental and Medical Boards of Australia said earlier this year.

"The significant increase in approvals for the use of CRS for dental treatments in recent years, raises concerns that some practitioners may be placing profits over patient care."

Eligibility for early access on compassionate grounds for medical reasons is supposed to be reserved for treatment of a life-threatening illness or injury, acute or chronic pain, or acute or chronic mental illness.

"Applicants should be aware that submitting an application for health treatments that are not necessary for one of these reasons would be making a false or misleading statement to the commissioner, which can attract severe penalties," said ATO deputy commissioner Emma Rosenzweig said, adding the same penalties will apply to health practitioners involved.

While dental work makes up the lion's share of medical-related early release hardship payments, there also continues to be hundreds of millions being spent on weight loss surgeries, and it's steadily rising. In FY24 some $250 million was paid out, up from $207 million in FY19.

The ATO said it has stopped attempts to access super early where it has seen inappropriate behaviours, including attempting to access via illegal promoter schemes, not using super on the approved expense, and creating fake ATO approval letters to present to super funds.

Read more: ATOAustralian Taxation OfficeAHPRAAustralian Health Practitioner Regulation AgencyEmma Rosenzweig
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Stop delaying Payday Super laws, says SMC
Average super balance grows to $172k: ATO
Dodgy dentist defrauds members after draining super for medical procedures
Pacific workers face barriers to claiming super: University
Industry groups hammer out guidance on tax-deductible advice fees
CSC, Future Fund, RBA pay data released
Reducing super tax cap to $2m 'a concern': FAAA
New government must prioritise payday super: SMC
Coalition targets 'ambitious' goal of 30k advisers
Collectables market reaches $17bn: Report

Editor's Choice

Allianz Retire+ streamlines business, trims workforce

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:45PM
Following the exit of its chief executive, Allianz Retire+ has made several positions redundant as it works to streamline the business.

AustralianSuper executive joins SMC

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:29PM
A former AustralianSuper executive has joined the Super Members Council (SMC) to strengthen its policy development for the superannuation sector.

ATO bares teeth at dentists pushing early super access

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has warned of an increase in "dodgy advice" about accessing superannuation savings for non-critical medical procedures, like cosmetic dental work.

Vale Raymond Mason

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Raymond "Chipp" Mason, the founder of Legg Mason, has passed away at the age of 88.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
1-15

Don't delay, FAAA Congress early bird tickets close Sept 30. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Georgina Dudley

Georgina Dudley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
Georgina Dudley had been with JANA for 14 years before taking on the top job and she is uniquely positioned to lead the firm forward in a quickly changing environment. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media