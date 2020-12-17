NEWS
SMSF
ATO backs SMSFs as strong retirement choice
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 17 DEC 2020   12:06PM

The Australian Taxation Office assistant commissioner said he is focused on ensuring SMSFs remain a strong and credible retirement planning choice for Australians going forward.

In an end of year message, assistant commissioner Justin Micale said as Australia moves into 2021 and post-pandemic the primary purpose of super will remain to provide financial support during retirement.

"As 2020 comes to a close I am sure many would agree this year has been like no other we have experienced, both in terms of personal impacts and impacts on superannuation," Micale said.

"In mid-March as the effects of COVID-19 became apparent, here at the ATO we shifted our focus from our usual mainstream compliance activities, to delivering the government's economic stimulus measures and supporting the sector."

The ATO helped facilitate several government stimulus measures including allowing individuals early access to their super, through the ERS scheme, and retirees to temporarily reduce their minimum drawdown amount by 50%.

Micale said in addition to implementing those measures the ATO also increased the availability of practical support and guidance materials for the SMSF sector.

"When I started my role as assistant commissioner, SMSF risk and strategy later in 2020, it was immediately apparent to me that our role as regulator of SMSFs is a significant one and one that carries great responsibility," he said.

"It is also a unique role as it involves facilitating, monitoring and regulating trustees who have made the conscious choice to manage their own retirement savings."

Micale said he was pleased to have spent the year working with the SMSF sector and provide support for trustees and superannuation professionals.

"With all the challenges of 2020 it has never been clearer that our best success comes from working in partnership with all our stakeholders across the SMSF sector and I look forward to continuing these relationships of mutual support and collaboration," he said.

"We want to ensure SMSFs remain a strong and credible retirement planning choice for the Australian community."

SMSF ATO Australian Taxation Office Justin Micale
