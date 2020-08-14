NEWS
SMSF
ATO announces SMSF age limit changes
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 14 AUG 2020   12:19PM

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has confirmed changes to age limits on super contributions for SMSFs.

The ATO the changes have been made as part of its Superannuation - improving flexibility for older Australians measure.

Changes, which were effective 1 July 2020, include making voluntary concessional and non-concessional super contributions without meeting the work test is they are under 67, and receiving spouse contributions for those under 75 years old.

The ATO said SMSF members must still meet all other criteria, but the age limits have been changed to allow for flexibility.

SMSFs can use ATO online services to view some of the other criteria, including their total super balance, existing bring forward arrangements and unused concessional contributions.

The ATO added that a proposed change, to enable members to bring forward up to three years of non-concessional contributions if they are younger than 67 (rather than 65), is currently before parliament.

For the 2004-05 to 2019-20 financial years, a member who is between 65 and 75 years old must have worked at least 40 hours within 30 consecutive days in that financial year before their SMSF can accept certain contributions.

For the 2020-21 financial year onwards, this applies to members over 67 years old but not 75 years old.

Read more: ATOSMSFAustralian Taxation Office
