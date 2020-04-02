Atlas Advisors adds to leadership

Atlas Advisors Australia has hired two former Macquarie Group executives.

Arthur Porter has joined Atlas as executive director of real estate and Craig Swanger as head of advisory board financial products.

Porter spent 14 years at Macquarie Group where he formed and led the US Real Estate Structured Finance Group.

For the last 12 years Porter has been the head of FACS Real Estate Finance and Consulting Services.

"Regarded as a leader in this challenging field, Arthur brings 35 years of experience in real estate financing and structuring markets to Atlas's team," said Atlas Advisors Australia executive chair Guy Hedley said.

Swanger also spent a significant portion of his career at Macquarie Group, where he was global chief investment officer for banking and financial services.

He is non-executive director of Cashwerkz, Wisr and Xinja.

"Craig has experience building investment products in a wide range of asset classes from venture capital to farmland, designed to suit investor needs first, resulting in success in outraising competitors for over 15 years," Hedley said.

Meanwhile, Atlas Advisors head of venture capital Geoff Waring has landed a new role on the investment committee of Uniseed.

Atlas Advisors says this will give the firm access to investment opportunities coming out of Australian universities.

Atlas has been very vocal about calling for reform of the Significant Investment Visa program in Australia.

The firm says it manages investments for "many of the highest net worth Chinese investors" in Australia.

It wants the Australian government to reform the Significant Investor Visa program as part of the COVID-19 stimulus package.

"Extending the mandatory investment period for the SIV program from four years to five years could increase the $11 billion economic benefits to Australia by more than 20%," Hedley said.

"Creating greater incentives for investment could provide longer-term economic stimulus boosting employment and growth."