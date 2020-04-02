NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Atlas Advisors adds to leadership
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 2 APR 2020   12:42PM

Atlas Advisors Australia has hired two former Macquarie Group executives.

Arthur Porter has joined Atlas as executive director of real estate and Craig Swanger as head of advisory board financial products.

Porter spent 14 years at Macquarie Group where he formed and led the US Real Estate Structured Finance Group.

For the last 12 years Porter has been the head of FACS Real Estate Finance and Consulting Services.

"Regarded as a leader in this challenging field, Arthur brings 35 years of experience in real estate financing and structuring markets to Atlas's team," said Atlas Advisors Australia executive chair Guy Hedley said.

Swanger also spent a significant portion of his career at Macquarie Group, where he was global chief investment officer for banking and financial services.

He is non-executive director of Cashwerkz, Wisr and Xinja.

"Craig has experience building investment products in a wide range of asset classes from venture capital to farmland, designed to suit investor needs first, resulting in success in outraising competitors for over 15 years," Hedley said.

Meanwhile, Atlas Advisors head of venture capital Geoff Waring has landed a new role on the investment committee of Uniseed.

Atlas Advisors says this will give the firm access to investment opportunities coming out of Australian universities.

Atlas has been very vocal about calling for reform of the Significant Investment Visa program in Australia.

The firm says it manages investments for "many of the highest net worth Chinese investors" in Australia.

It wants the Australian government to reform the Significant Investor Visa program as part of the COVID-19 stimulus package.

"Extending the mandatory investment period for the SIV program from four years to five years could increase the $11 billion economic benefits to Australia by more than 20%," Hedley said.

"Creating greater incentives for investment could provide longer-term economic stimulus boosting employment and growth."

Read more: Macquarie GroupAtlas Advisors AustraliaArthur PorterCraig SwangerGuy HedleyCashwerkz
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Cashwerkz announces new chief executive
Macquarie shares halve in COVID-19 sell-off
JBWere partners with cash platform
Evans Dixon hires former Macquarie chair
Macquarie quietly rolls out low-cost platform menu
Former Macquarie adviser cops lifetime ban
Macquarie expected to fall short of 2019 performance
Push for more foreign investment
K2 appoints head of research
New super fund targets millennials
Editor's Choice
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
HARRISON WORLEY
Australia's superannuation sector is fighting a war on three different fronts, as the economic fallout of COVID-19 continues to bite.
How PYS changes caused 34% premium hikes
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Significant hikes in group insurance premiums have been put down to the Protecting Your Super reforms - with members of four superannuation funds facing premium increases of 34%.
Super funds asked to model early release impact
KANIKA SOOD
APRA has asked superannuation funds to submit their in-house modelling on the magnitude of impact they are expecting from the Federal Government's special allowance for early release from superannuation.
Chant West sale hits roadblock
KANIKA SOOD
Zenith Investment Partners wants to reverse out of its planned $12 million purchase of Chant West's superannuation business, saying the latter has been materially affected since February, but Chant West is digging its heels in.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Gregory Cantor
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AUSTRALIAN CATHOLIC SUPERANNUATION AND RETIREMENT FUND
Dignity is important for Greg Cantor. It underpins who he is, and it's what he has strived for 30 years to provide fund members each and every day. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something nlKNzJaf