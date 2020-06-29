NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Economics
At least $70bn more in stimulus needed: Grattan
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 29 JUN 2020   12:26PM

Australia will have to inject up to $90 billion of additional fiscal stimulus over the next two years if it wants to return the economy to full employment, a new report from Grattan Institute says.

The $70 billion to $90 billion required accounts for 3% to 4% of the GDP.

And it is on top of the $160 billion that the federal and state governments have already spent so far.

But it is needed to lower the unemployment rate - which stood at 7.1% in May after climbing up from 5.2% in March - Grattan says.

Sponsored by Legg Mason
Fighting Deflation Now, Causing Inflation Later?

Grattan says the extra needed in stimulus spending should include temporary as well as permanent measures, and must be announced soon, by or during the October 6 federal budget.

Grattan is recommending three main temporary measures which will cost about $30 billion over 2020-21, economists led by John Daley said in Grattan Institute's The Recovery Book: What Australian governments should do now.

These temporary measures are: extending JobKeeper beyond September for businesses that are still struggling ($12 billion to $15 billion cost) and including temporary migrants and casuals in the program ($3 billion), phasing down the Coronavirus Supplement more gradually after the JobKeeper is removed ($10 billion to $15 billion), adding a catch-up loading for schools to provide intensive tuition for students hurt by school shutdowns ($1.2 billion).

Grattan's permanent solutions recommendations will cost $7 billion in 2020-21 and $14 billion in the year after that.

Grattan is recommending: increasing the JobSeeker unemployment payment by at least $100 per week from April 2021 ($2 billion plus and $8 billion plus over the two years), increasing Commonwealth Rent Assistance by 40% ($1 billion, $1.5 billion), and increasing childcare subsidies to improve incentives to return to work ($4 billion, $5 billion).

On top of the temporary and longer-term solutions, Grattan says $20 billion to $40 billion of discretionary fiscal stimulus will be required over the next two financial years to reduce unemployment by 1.5ppts and returning Australia to something like full-time employment.

"While state governments should deploy what stimulus they can to support the economic recovery, and should avoid premature fiscal tightening, the federal government will need to fund the lion's share of any stimulus," the report said.

"Such spending would not impair the federal budget in the long term.

"Even assuming no boost to GDP from the spending, public debt by 2029-30 would be only 3-4% of GDP higher than otherwise. In practice, accelerating the pace of economic recovery, and preventing the long-term costs of sustained high unemployment, would result in stronger economic growth in the long term, and therefore debt-to-GDP would be lower than presented here."

Read more: unemploymentGrattan InstituteJobKeeperJobSeeker
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Charities call for further stimulus
We cannot prevent the blow: PM
Men gamble ERS payment away: Research
ATO streamlines tax return process
Chief economist update: Australian recession - the next generation
ATO doubles down on fraud crackdown
IOOF to provide fee relief to adviser network
Blame put on businesses for JobKeeper error
Super advocate takes FSC to task over TPD tests
Industry flocks to JobKeeper handouts
Editor's Choice
Franklin Templeton cuts fees
KANIKA SOOD
Franklin Templeton will drop the fees on eight funds from 2bps to 23bps per year, effective July 1.
Job vacancies up 15%: Research
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Data from LinkedIn and SEEK has revealed which industries are hiring - with several companies in financial services looking to fill roles.
New fund launches on ASX
ELIZA BAVIN
A newly established managed investment scheme has launched on the Australian Securities Exchange, aiming to achieve long-term capital growth.
Pendal adds SRI lense to multi-asset fund
HARRISON WORLEY
Pendal has increased the consideration of sustainability factors in its multi-asset target return fund, in what it claims is an Australian first.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Ever wondered what the future held for life insurance?
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
14
Adviser Big Day Out | Video on Demand 
AUG
27-28
Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers 2020 Virtual Conference 
JUL
1
Panel: Attracting women to a profession in investment advice - Webinar 
JUL
2
Consumer Finance Awards 
JUL
6
FPA Congress is back - and now it's virtual! 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Will the government's Early Release of Super scheme force super funds/group insurers/administrators to hike fees?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Dina Kotsopoulos
HEAD OF PLATFORMS
BT
Dina Kotsopoulos was destined for a career in music, but fate had other plans. Now the head of platforms at BT, she reflects on her sliding doors moment. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something gBJWP7bP