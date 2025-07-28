Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

ASX updates waiver disclosure rules

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 28 JUL 2025   12:23PM

ASX-listed entities granted a waiver are now required to disclose its nature and effect as the exchange aims to provide investors with greater transparency.

ASX companies must also disclose the reasons for seeking the waiver within one business day of it being granted.

However, the disclosure can be made later than one business day if it relates to a confidential or incomplete proposal or negotiation, and the timing will then be triggered by the matter no longer being confidential or incomplete.

The requirement is part of the ASX's review of its Listing Rules announced in April.

Off the back of "heightened investor interest" around the James Hardie proposed acquisition of US-based Azek, the ASX said it decided to launch the review into shareholder approval requirements for mergers and takeovers of listed companies undertaking a significant transaction.

At the same time, several investors raised with ASX the question of whether we could require more timely disclosure by companies granted a waiver.

ASX managing director and chief executive Helen Lofthouse said: "I'm pleased we've been able to make this update in a way that continues to offer confidentiality to companies negotiating a transaction while also giving investors further transparency."

"The health and vibrancy of our public markets continues to be a key priority for ASX and today's update is an initial step in a wider piece of work we are doing to review listing rules as they relate to shareholder approval requirements. We are continuing to conduct research and have been engaging stakeholders to help us refine the scope of a consultation paper we are planning to issue on this topic."

Listed companies are currently required to disclose that they have received a waiver as a condition of some waivers, particularly where it will assist the market's understanding of how the company is complying with ASX rules.

Details of waivers granted by ASX are published as part of a register on the ASX website which is updated twice a month.

Read more: ASXListing RulesHelen LofthouseJames Hardie
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CC Capital drags feet on Insignia takeover bid
ETF market breaks through $280bn
Elanor Investors courts suitors for possible takeover
RBA powers deemed 'last resort' for critical financial infrastructure fallout
ASIC appoints ASX inquiry panel
Airlie calls time on Concentrated Share Fund
Golden parachutes deflate rapidly for some, not all ASX chiefs
RQI Investors launches new strategy with UniSuper backing
ASIC launches fresh inquiry into ASX
ASIC reads the riot act to the super industry: Longo

Editor's Choice

FSC explores if adviser licensing framework remains 'fit for purpose'

MATTHEW WAI
The Financial Services Council (FSC) has released a green paper addressing the case for reforming Australia's financial advice licensing framework to better progress the advice sector against today's challenges.

MLC AM reduces MultiSeries management fees

KARREN VERGARA
MLC Asset Management reduced its management fees across its four MultiSeries portfolios, starting on June 1.

ASIC issues warning over BTG Technology

ELIZA BAVIN
The regulator has warned investors against investing in unlicensed cryptocurrency futures products offered by BTG Technology Holdings.

Economic growth has 'moderated': CommSec

ELIZA BAVIN
Economic growth across Australian states and territories has moderated, held back by slowing public investment, population growth and household spending, according to CommSec.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

JUL
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

JUL
31

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
1

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Mark Carlile

Mark Carlile

HEAD OF WHOLESALE - AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
J.P. Morgan Asset Management head of wholesale Australia and New Zealand Mark Carlile has always put respect for others front and centre, and it's carried him a long way. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media