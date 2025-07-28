ASX updates waiver disclosure rules

ASX-listed entities granted a waiver are now required to disclose its nature and effect as the exchange aims to provide investors with greater transparency.

ASX companies must also disclose the reasons for seeking the waiver within one business day of it being granted.

However, the disclosure can be made later than one business day if it relates to a confidential or incomplete proposal or negotiation, and the timing will then be triggered by the matter no longer being confidential or incomplete.

The requirement is part of the ASX's review of its Listing Rules announced in April.

Off the back of "heightened investor interest" around the James Hardie proposed acquisition of US-based Azek, the ASX said it decided to launch the review into shareholder approval requirements for mergers and takeovers of listed companies undertaking a significant transaction.

At the same time, several investors raised with ASX the question of whether we could require more timely disclosure by companies granted a waiver.

ASX managing director and chief executive Helen Lofthouse said: "I'm pleased we've been able to make this update in a way that continues to offer confidentiality to companies negotiating a transaction while also giving investors further transparency."

"The health and vibrancy of our public markets continues to be a key priority for ASX and today's update is an initial step in a wider piece of work we are doing to review listing rules as they relate to shareholder approval requirements. We are continuing to conduct research and have been engaging stakeholders to help us refine the scope of a consultation paper we are planning to issue on this topic."

Listed companies are currently required to disclose that they have received a waiver as a condition of some waivers, particularly where it will assist the market's understanding of how the company is complying with ASX rules.

Details of waivers granted by ASX are published as part of a register on the ASX website which is updated twice a month.