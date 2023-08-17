Newspaper icon
ASX profits hit by CHESS setbacks, acts on review findings

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 17 AUG 2023   12:34PM

The ASX reported a 37.6% plunge in statutory net profit to $317.3 million, largely weighed down by hefty CHESS replacement costs.

The securities exchange finished the financial year with an underlying net profit after tax (NPAT) of $491.1 million, marking a 3.4% decline.

ASX chair Damian Roche said the last financial year had been difficult following the disappointing but necessary decision to pause the CHESS replacement project last November, acknowledging confidence in the bourse had been tested.

"When we first embarked on this transformational piece of work in 2016, our aspiration was to build a system as innovative and world-leading as CHESS was when it was first established in 1994," Roche said.

"As we work towards announcing a new solution design for CHESS replacement and embarking on the process to map out the implementation for the whole industry, we mustn't lose sight of the importance of ensuring our stakeholders are part of the journey.

"Equally important will be the relationship of trust with our regulatory agencies. ASX must continue to work closely and constructively with them, and we have sought to lift the levels of transparency and engagement during the year."

Earlier this year, ASIC initiated an investigation into ASX regarding potential breaches related to the CHESS replacement program. The probe is examining whether ASX and its subsidiaries, along with its directors and officers, violated the ASIC Act 2001 and Corporations Act 2001.

ASIC is focusing on the oversight of the program and the accuracy of statements and disclosures made by the ASX about the project's status. In response to the investigation, ASX has prepared three special reports for ASIC, two of which were made public today.

ASIC acknowledged the ASX's release of the CHESS program external review special report and said it will assist in assessing whether any further regulatory action is required.

Last November, ASX revealed findings from an external review on the CHESS replacement program, highlighting significant design challenges. Due to these findings, the project was paused, leading to the derecognition of all CHESS capitalised costs.

This non-cash derecognition and related project wind-down costs amounted to a pre-tax loss of $251.9 million ($176.3 million post-tax).

Following the external review, ASX today confirmed the acceptance of all 45 recommendations, outlining 93 actionable steps in response to the CHESS project findings. The execution of its plan will be reviewed by EY in the period from September through to June 2024.

Read more: ASXASICDamian Roche
VIEW COMMENTS

