ASX chief compliance officer to step down

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 1 AUG 2025   12:27PM

Daniel Moran, the chief compliance officer of the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) since January 2023, has announced his resignation.

During the transition period, general manager listings compliance Garth Riddell will step into the role of interim chief compliance officer and manage the ASX's listings compliance function.

An internal and external search process is underway to replace the role.

Moran joined the ASX in 2010 as the deputy general counsel, corporate before making the transition into the role of group general counsel and company secretary in 2017 where he led the legal team when the exchange undergone a significant operative overhaul, the ASX said.

Since 2023, Moran implemented an improvement program to align with the ASX's strategy of moving towards a more "risk-based, data-driven, and effective model" of market supervision.

ASX managing director and chief executive Helen Lofthouse thanked Moran for his contributions.

"Having served on the executive team for the past eight years, Daniel is a valued member of senior management and has helped the group navigate a period of significant change and progress," Lofthouse said.

"I am grateful for Daniel's contribution over the years, and I am pleased we will continue to have access to his expertise to deliver key pieces of policy work as we manage the transition of responsibilities."

The exchange is being investigated by ASIC and the RBA for questionable operational risks - including the CHESS batch failure that occurred just before Christmas last year.

