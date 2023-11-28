ASX calls time on mFund settlement service

Following an assessment and feedback from a recent consultation, the ASX has opted to wind down the mFund settlement service, setting a tentative deadline of May 2026 for the removal of funds.

ASX noted that, since mFund's launch, an evolving market environment and shifting investor behaviours rendered its future as a material player Australian funds management market increasingly unlikely.

Central to ASX's decision was feedback from its consultation which revealed that most respondents viewed mFund as a non-essential component of their current business and future distribution strategies.

Self-directed and advised investors are also leaning towards exchange traded products (ETPs) with minimal inclination to adopt mFund on a large scale. Active ETPs and the dual access ETP structure are expanding the range of strategies that are available to investors, reducing the comparative advantage of mFund over the ETP structure.

ASX general manager of investment products and strategy Andrew Campion previously suggested that mFunds struggle to capture capital wasn't indicative of an inherent flaw in the service, rather it's a reflection of the astounding success of the ETP market.

"It's not like we have people at our doorstep criticising mFund. Rather, the allure of the active ETF wrapper that has been more captivating to both investors and issuers," he said.

Further, recently introduced Design & Distribution Obligations (DDO) have impacted the willingness of issuers and brokers to offer a broad range of alternative investment strategies and asset classes to investors through mFund.

Consequently, ASX questioned the effectiveness of resolving mFund's operational and connectivity challenges in improving its appeal as a settlement service for unlisted managed funds in the long term.

To facilitate an orderly transition, ASX plans to phase out mFund services over the next two and a half years. This gradual approach aims to allow issuers, brokers, and registries ample time to prepare for a seamless transition for investors.

Meanwhile, an operational industry working group will be established to determine the most effective method for discontinuing the service.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, Australian Shareholder Association (ASA) chief executive Rachel Waterhouse advised that a closure of mFund would leave investors unflustered.

She interpreted the relative silence around mFund in investment circles to be a sign of dwindling relevance, rather than a cause for concern.