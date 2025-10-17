ASX announces changes following independent review

The ASX said it would implement recommendations from an independent panel review on the process for developing corporate governance principles and recommendations.

In June, ASX informed members of the Corporate Governance Council that it had established an independent review panel to consider how ASX should develop and maintain appropriate corporate governance principles and practices for the Australian listed market.

Led by corporate governance expert Quentin Digby, the review panel unanimously recommended that ASX assume ultimate responsibility for developing, approving and issuing the corporate governance principles and recommendations.

The report recommended that ASX be supported by a new Advisory Group to oversee the drafting and consultation process.

The report proposed the Advisory Group be led by an independent chair and that it should comprise between six and 10 expert members to bring governance expertise relevant to issuers, shareholders and investors.

Under the recommendations the Advisory Group members would be appointed in their individual capacity, meaning they would be expected to act in the interests of the market rather than represent the views of the industry group or constituency they happen to be drawn from.

Members of the new Advisory Group will be appointed by ASX from nominations made by relevant peak bodies and other stakeholders and will reflect a cross-section of issuers and investors, the ASX said.

Examples include a significant superannuation fund chair or chief executive; an experienced listed company director, ideally with experience in large and small listed entities; an experienced investment manager; an experienced listed company secretary; and a stockbroker with broad expertise.

ASX said it has commenced discussions with potential candidates who could act as the inaugural chair of the new Advisory Group.

Once appointed, the chair will contribute to the development of a new Advisory Group Charter and will also be actively involved in appointing new members. ASX said it is targeting the end of this calendar year for Advisory Group members to be confirmed and an initial meeting called.

"The panel was unanimous in reaching the conclusion that now is the right time to evolve the current approach to Australia's corporate governance principles and practices," Digby said.

"In proposing this model, the panel considered the purpose of the principles, international benchmarking and alternative models. The panel also considered feedback provided by existing council members and other market participants in developing its findings and recommendations.

"While we did not have the remit to recommend changes to the principles themselves, we did make an observation that there was strong support for the 'if not, why not' approach and the new Advisory Group would do well to retain this as central to the principles."

ASX chief executive Helen Lofthouse said she is pleased to have "reached a new stage" in how the ASX will approach corporate governance principles.

"The review panel's recommendations are reflective of global best practice and the new Advisory Group should allow for a more efficient process," Lofthouse said.

"The ASX Corporate Governance Council has played a critical role in shaping corporate governance practices in Australia for more than two decades and I want to thank all those individuals who have generously given their time and expertise. I hope individual members will consider future involvement through the public consultation process that the new Advisory Group will oversee in respect of any changes to the principles.

"I would also like to thank the independent review panel members for the significant consultation that was undertaken in reaching its conclusions and the time they invested in reaching this outcome."