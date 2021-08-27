NEWS
Investment

ASX 100 missing key reporting metric: ACCR

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 27 AUG 2021   12:14PM

A new report from the Australian Centre for Corporate Responsibility has raised serious governance concerns with ASX 100 companies in relation to contractors.

ACCR found that Australian listed companies remain opaque about their labour hire, contracting and outsourcing practices which leaves investors unable to assess the long-term viability of their workforce strategies.

The report found that less than half publicly report on the total number of their labour hire and contracted workforce; few companies define and describe their labour hire and contracted workforce; many fail to report health and safety data for contractors; and companies often use different reporting metrics for direct and indirect workforces.

For 14% of companies ACCR looked at, it wasn't clear that deaths and safety incidents among their indirect workforce were reported at all.

It found that 86% of companies provided numeric data on fatalities in their Australian and/or global operations. But, of these only 41% of companies provided disaggregated data on the number of fatalities amongst their indirect workforce.

These findings are based on analysis of 37 ASX 100 companies in sectors including airlines and airports, casinos, construction, mining, oil and gas exploration, property management, retail, utilities, supermarkets, and warehousing.

Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

"A company's workforce mix is material to its performance, and decisions by companies about how they structure their workforces will have long term impacts on company performance and shareholder value. If companies are relying on a large proportion of 'indirect' workers to operate, then information about these workers should be included in annual reporting," ACCR director of workers rights Katie Hepworth said.

"However, at the moment many companies are failing to provide investors and the public with even basic information about their workforces, such as the percentage of labour hire and contract workers in their total workforce."

The pandemic has highlighted inequality between permanent, full-time workers and contractors and casuals.

"During the COVID pandemic, we have seen the risks of complex contracting and subcontracting arrangements materialise. Incidents where outsourced workers were not given correct training, adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and even minimum wages and conditions, all highlight the wider implications of 'fissured' workplaces," Hepworth said.

Some of the largest listed companies in Australia rely heavily on outsourced, contracted workers. For example, Deloitte notes that 88% of new hires to BHP in the two years to 2019 were labour hire workers, while 50% of new workers at Fortescue Metals Group in the same period were indirect hires.

A government inquiry into the Grosvenor mine explosion in May 2020, when five workers were seriously injured, highlighted serious safety concerns for the contract workforce in the mining industry.

"There is a perception among coal mine workers that a labour hire worker or contractor who raises safety concerns at a mine might jeopardise their ongoing employment at the mine [and]... the existence of a perception, no matter how widespread, creates a risk that safety concerns will not always be raised," the report found.

