Technology
AstuteWheel integrates with Xplan
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 28 SEP 2020   11:20AM

Client engagement software provider AstuteWheel has integrated with financial advice software Xplan following overwhelming demand from advisers who were using both services.

AstuteWheel managing director Hans Egger said 80% of advisers who use AstuteWheel and Xplan wanted the integration, following the results of a survey AstuteWheel conducted.

The integration works by collecting fact find and reverse find data collected by AstuteWheel which is then exported through a gateway platform called Roar Software and populates in Xplan.

Advisers can use all of AstuteWheel's tools and calculators live with the client and then the plan is created in Xplan.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

In addition, clients already setup in Xplan can be exported to AstuteWheel ready for reviews.

"The integration eliminates the double-handling of data, thereby saving time and reducing the margin for human error," Egger says.

It is estimated the integration will save advisers up to 90 minutes when onboarding a new client to Xplan and up to an hour when conducting reviews for existing clients.

AstuteWheel provides advisers with goals based advice, scope of advice, education and marketing tools, online questionnaires and financial modelling calculators which can make meetings more valuable and informative for clients.

"This helps clients better understand the bigger picture around how financial planning can assist them, and the benefits of individual strategies, making it easier for them to make informed decisions," he says.

"The integration with Xplan further enables this client-friendly journey, while also creating a compliance trail via a seamless back office process."

AstuteWheelXplanHans EggerRoar Software
