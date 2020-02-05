NEWS
Regulatory
Asset manager to be liquidated
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 5 FEB 2020   12:35PM

Global Merces Funds Management has come to an end as the financial services company is set to be wound-up.

ASIC obtained orders to wind-up the Brisbane-based company on "just and equitable grounds" stating the proceedings were commenced to protect the public.

"ASIC commenced the proceedings to protect the public in circumstances where it holds concerns about the conduct of the affairs of the company and its insolvency," the regulator said.

The news comes after ASIC suspended the company's Australian financial service licence for six months in mid-January this year and by the end of the month had applied to have the company wound-up.

A voluntary administrator was appointed on January 13 this year with McGrathNicol appointed as joint liquidators for the company.

ASIC said its investigation into the financial services company is ongoing, and did not provide further details.

Global Merces is the responsible entity of Global Merces Access Fund, Global Merces Equities Fund and Covesta.

Global Merces launched a managed funds regtech solution back in March 2018, with the intention of cutting the managed funds application process to five minutes.

Later that year the company awarded US-based SS&C Technologies with an administration mandate to provide fund and tax accounting, pricing, unit registry and administration services.

AFCA data released in November 2019 shows Global Merces has a 100% non-response rate when it comes to complaints. AFCA received four complaints against Global Merces that year.

