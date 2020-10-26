Ask and you shall receive

The latest APRA data for the government's Early Release of Super (ERS) reveals that 98% of applications received by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) have been paid out by funds.

The prudential regulator said that as at October 18, 98% of the applications received since the scheme's inception has been paid.

The ERS scheme has been under some scrutiny for the lack of oversight in confirming the applicants are eligible to access the funds.

So far, over $34.4 billion has been wiped from super, with funds taking around 3.3 days to make payments after receiving the application from the ATO.

Over 3.3 million Australians have now accesses the scheme, 1.3 million of which have accessed it twice taking advantage of the second tranche when the new financial year ticked over in July.

There have been calls for a higher level of scrutiny over the scheme to ensure that only those who have suffered a significant financial impact from COVID-19 are accessing it.

While those accessing the scheme has been slowing since the initial rush, over the week to October 18, 25,000 applications were received by funds of which 16,000 were initial applications and 9000 were repeat applications.

Over the week to October 18, super funds made payments to 25,000 members, bringing the total number to 4.5 million since April.

The total value of payments during the week was $183 million, with $34.4 billion paid since inception.

The average payment made over the period since inception is $7663 overall and slightly higher at $8354 for repeat applications only.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.