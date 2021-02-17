NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Regulatory
ASIC to take targeted approach with PIP
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 FEB 2021   12:14PM

ASIC commissioner Sean Hughes said the government's Product Intervention Powers (PIP) will allow the regulator to take a targeted, calibrated and less prescriptive approach to regulation.

Speaking at the Australian Finance Industry Association Risk Summit, Hughes said ASIC will only be calling on its new PIP powers to intervene when absolutely necessary.

"As industry steps up to manage both financial and non-financial risks, ASIC will only need to intervene when early warning signs of harm and misconduct require us to do so," Hughes said.

"I regard PIP as an extremely important addition to ASIC's regulatory toolkit. It allows us to intervene where we are satisfied that a product (or class of products) is likely to result in significant consumer detriment."

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

Additionally, Hughes said PIP enables ASIC to confront, and respond to, harms in the financial sector in a targeted and timely way.

"But there are important checks and balances - it is a temporary intervention power, and we must consult before each and every use," he said.

Hughes also reiterated that an affected entity can seek to review any decision made by the regulator.

"Over time, the targeted solving of problems through product intervention may result in less regulation of industry overall," Hughes said.

"In recommending PIP, the Financial System Inquiry identified the objective of limiting or avoiding the future need for more prescriptive regulation."

Hughes also spoke about the regulators key priorities for the rollout of the design and distribution obligations (DDOs) scheduled for October this year.

"DDOs are commencing on 5 October 2021 and represent a real step-change in financial services regulation," Hughes said.

"You should be well underway in considering how best to approach implementing DDOs for your products and distribution."

Hughes said the two and a half years provided for companies to transition has been ample time for businesses to build their compliance capability for day one delivery.

"As I said earlier, from October 5 onwards ASIC will be expecting you to be ready to meet your obligations," he said.

"We will also continue providing support to industry as you prepare for commencement. However, the law is the law, and we will not be shy in enforcing it."

Read more: ASICPIPSean HughesProduct Intervention Powers
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC faces cybersecurity attack
Shipton to leave ASIC
ASIC imposes licence conditions on Poynter Hargraves
ASIC winds up Mayfair 101 debenture issuer
ASIC policy on debenture trustees inconsistent: MSC
Banks return $1.2bn for bad advice
CBA guilty of deceptive conduct
Super scammer permanently banned
Wage subsidy needed for new entrants: AFA
FPA calls for levy overhaul
Editor's Choice
Westpac prioritises risk management
KARREN VERGARA
Westpac announced risk management and rebuilding its culture will be its top priorities for 2021.
Revolution hires to investment team
KANIKA SOOD
The private debt boutique has added a former Challenger investor as a portfolio manager, and an associate portfolio manager from JANA.
Cbus hires new group executive
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $60 billion industry super fund for the construction and building sector has expanded its leadership team with a new hire.
Netwealth boosts profit, FUA
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The platform provider posted a 34.5% increase in statutory profit and a $4.5 billion rise in funds under administration in its half-year results.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Elisha Edwin
Associate Lawyer
Conditsis Lawyers
Damian Ryan
Partner, Tax National Sector Lead, Asset and Wealth Management
KPMG Australia
David Thornton
Journalist
Money Magazine
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Many super funds significantly increased insurance premiums in 2020, largely attributing the rises to industry reform. Do you anticipate the trend to continue in 2021?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Jane Hume
Minister for Superannuation, Financial Services and the Digital Economy Jane Hume made a name for herself in financial services. Now, she is establishing herself as a political force to be reckoned with. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 4VYzIZhd