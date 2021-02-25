NEWS
Regulatory
ASIC takes NAB to court
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 25 FEB 2021   12:45PM

The corporate regulator has taken NAB to the Federal Court, alleging the bank wrongly charged customers fees for at least 12 years.

The regulator yesterday filed initial documents with the Federal Court's Queensland registry, seeking orders that NAB pay a pecuniary penalty and ASIC's costs.

The matter relates to "periodic payments" fees (PP fees), which NAB charged its customers in personal and business banking when they made periodic transfers from their accounts.

This fee was set at $1.80 for periodical payments to other NAB accounts, and $5.30 for such payments to accounts with other banks. However, many customers were exempt from the PP fees - but NAB charged them anyways. The bank did not disclose these explicitly on mischarged customers' statements, just listing it as "Incl Tfr Fee $[amount of fee]".

ASIC alleges the mischarging went on from at least 20 July 2007 to 22 February 2019. In just two years before the bank finally turned them of, about 5787 NAB customers were mischarged 195,305 times to the tune of $365,454 in total.

NAB first identified the mischarging of PP fees in October 2016 when ASIC put out a statement about another bank doing the same.

However, NAB took almost 1.5 years to report it to ASIC (on 20 June 2018) and almost 2.5 years from identification in 2016 to fix its systems and cull the mischarging (22 February 2019).

The Federal Court is yet to make orders.

As at 4 December 2020, NAB had paid $7.7 million in remediation, which is still ongoing. It did not remediate clients who no longer had an account with NAB. If they had less than $20 in their account, NAB said it would pay the remediation amount to a charity without attempting to contact the customer.

The court is yet to list a case management hearing. ASIC's originating claim and concise statement were received by it yesterday.

NAB's troubles are similar to ANZ Bank, which in October 2020 paid $10 million penalties for mischarging PP fees for 12 years to business and personal banking customers ending in September 2015.

Commonwealth Bank last month plead guilty to a slightly different matter - it charged customers higher interest on overdraft fees than was disclosed to them. This went on for four years and netted CBA $2.2 million in extra interest payments, ASIC alleged.

The CBA case is set for an April 6 hearing for court to make orders on the penalty.

