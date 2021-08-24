NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning

ASIC settlement hits E&P profits

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 24 AUG 2021   12:38PM

E&P Financial Group posted a statutory loss of $18.8 million for FY21, as its ASIC settlement hit both profits and the final dividend for the year.

The company's net revenue for the year was $187.9 million (2% lower than FY20) driven by lower contribution from its real asset strategies and funds.

Statutory loss of $18.8 million was led by $11.2 non-cash impairment of goodwill in E&P Wealth, its costs of takeover defence against 360 Capital and costs of the ASIC action against Dixon Advisory & Superannuation Services which is soon to be settled for $8.2 million.

Adjusted NPATA was $11.3 million (up 22%), the firm said.

E&P Wealth reported net revenue of $83.9 million (down 5%) on back of softer brokerage revenue and lower contribution from Dixon Advisory during the legal action. It ended FY21 with $24.4 billion in total funds under advice which is 22% higher than FY20.

E&P Capital reported net revenue of $57.4 million (up 26%), as the company integrated its institutional, capital markets and corporate advisory businesses.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

E&P Funds' net revenue was down 19% in FY21 to $46.7 million, as the company closed Dixon Projects that were subject of regulatory scrutiny. Total funds under management at June end were $6.7 billion.

"Execution of the group's strategy and further implementation of the divisional growth initiatives will remain the primary focus over the near-term," the company said.

"...The business has had a solid start to FY22 with good momentum carried through from FY21 and an encouraging pipeline for E&P Capital. Subject to market conditions remaining supportive, we expect this positive momentum in E&P Wealth and E&P Capital, coupled with lower levels of extraordinary expenses, to offset the diminishing contribution of E&P funds."

In FY20, Evans Dixon (as the company was then called) posted a statutory loss of $30.5 million for a year that included job cutsleadership changes and troubles with its American real estate fund.

At the time, the company said it was strategically recruiting to broaden and deepen its M&A and equity/capital debt markets capability. In its funds management business, it pledged to stop seeding new real assets funds from retail clients, reduce the URF portfolio and wind down Dixon Projects.

Read more: E&P Financial Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

360 Capital offloads E&P stake
Evans and Dixon takeover shelved
360's plan for Evans Dixon
360 Capital raises bid for Evans Dixon
360 Capital moves to acquire Evans Dixon
Evans Dixon to rebrand

Editor's Choice

Cost of retirement increases

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:48PM
According to the latest figures from the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) the cost of retiring increased in the June quarter.

Consultum chief joins new firm

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:45PM
The former chief executive of IOOF-aligned Consultum Financial Advisers has found a new role.

Westpac cops $10.5m fine

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:42PM
ASIC has ordered Westpac to pay a $10.5 million fine after the High Court's decision that found two Westpac subsidiaries provided unlicensed personal financial advice.

Benefits of advice reforms yet to materialise

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:33PM
The myriad of regulatory reforms in the financial advice industry is raising concerns about the effects on the accessibility and quality of advice.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
31-2

AIST Superannuation Investment Conference (ASI) 2021 

SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.