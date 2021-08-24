ASIC settlement hits E&P profits

E&P Financial Group posted a statutory loss of $18.8 million for FY21, as its ASIC settlement hit both profits and the final dividend for the year.

The company's net revenue for the year was $187.9 million (2% lower than FY20) driven by lower contribution from its real asset strategies and funds.

Statutory loss of $18.8 million was led by $11.2 non-cash impairment of goodwill in E&P Wealth, its costs of takeover defence against 360 Capital and costs of the ASIC action against Dixon Advisory & Superannuation Services which is soon to be settled for $8.2 million.

Adjusted NPATA was $11.3 million (up 22%), the firm said.

E&P Wealth reported net revenue of $83.9 million (down 5%) on back of softer brokerage revenue and lower contribution from Dixon Advisory during the legal action. It ended FY21 with $24.4 billion in total funds under advice which is 22% higher than FY20.

E&P Capital reported net revenue of $57.4 million (up 26%), as the company integrated its institutional, capital markets and corporate advisory businesses.

E&P Funds' net revenue was down 19% in FY21 to $46.7 million, as the company closed Dixon Projects that were subject of regulatory scrutiny. Total funds under management at June end were $6.7 billion.

"Execution of the group's strategy and further implementation of the divisional growth initiatives will remain the primary focus over the near-term," the company said.

"...The business has had a solid start to FY22 with good momentum carried through from FY21 and an encouraging pipeline for E&P Capital. Subject to market conditions remaining supportive, we expect this positive momentum in E&P Wealth and E&P Capital, coupled with lower levels of extraordinary expenses, to offset the diminishing contribution of E&P funds."

In FY20, Evans Dixon (as the company was then called) posted a statutory loss of $30.5 million for a year that included job cuts, leadership changes and troubles with its American real estate fund.

At the time, the company said it was strategically recruiting to broaden and deepen its M&A and equity/capital debt markets capability. In its funds management business, it pledged to stop seeding new real assets funds from retail clients, reduce the URF portfolio and wind down Dixon Projects.