Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC loses Block Earner case

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 APR 2025   12:47PM

The Federal Court has vindicated Block Earner by overturning a decision that it needed an AFSL to offer its Earner product and dismissing ASIC's appeal to impose penalties on the digital asset platform.

Justices O'Callaghan, Abraham and Button yesterday dismissed ASIC's appeal to Judge Jackman's decision made last June to relieve Block Earner or Web3 Ventures of any liability and pay a fine.

ASIC believed that Block Earner should pay a penalty of as much as $350,000.

Judge Jackman at the time said Block Earner acted honestly and not carelessly in offering the product sought legal advice beforehand. This is despite a ruling in February of the same year stating that Earner was operating as a managed investment scheme without a licence.

On 9 July 2024, Block Earner cross-appealed the Federal Court's decision that it needed an AFSL to offer its Earner product. Justices O'Callaghan, Abraham and Button have now overturned that ruling.

They determined that Earner was neither a financial product, managed investment scheme, or derivative under definitions of the Corporations Act.

The now-defunct Earner product was offered from 17 March 2022 until 16 November 2022. It enabled customers to loan specified cryptocurrency in return for interest paid at a fixed rate.

Block Earner maintains that its customers loaned cryptocurrency under fixed terms, receiving interest in return and that there was no pooling of contributions for the purpose of generating financial benefits for members, which is essential for a managed investment scheme.

On its website, Block Earner said: "Deposits into the Block Earner 7% fixed option, automatically convert your Australian dollars into the USD-backed stablecoin (USDC) via our exchange services and these stablecoins are then lent to us. Block Earner delivers risk-adjusted, high returns by working exclusively with partners whose investment strategies are proven, sustainable and measured."

Block Earner co-founder James Coombes said the Earner product was voluntarily closed in November 2022 and there is no intention to reintroduce it, despite the ruling confirming it was not a regulated financial product of the kind alleged by ASIC.

"This case highlights the importance of ensuring regulations evolve alongside technology. Without modernised guidance, Australia risks losing fintech innovation to offshore markets more supportive of responsible crypto entrepreneurship," he said.

Block Earner co-founder and chief executive Charlie Karaboga said this "brings closure to a long and difficult process, one that showed how hard it is to apply existing financial services law to new and fast-changing technologies like crypto."

"We understand regulators are working in a tough environment. The current legal framework was not made for DeFi or digital assets, yet they're expected to regulate these things as fairly as possible. That's a huge challenge," he said.

ASIC now must pay for costs of the proceedings, including appeals. ASIC said it is considering the decision.

Read more: Block EarnerFederal CourtJudge JackmanJustices O'CallaghanCharlie KarabogaJames CoombesWeb3 Ventures
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Shield Master Fund terminated, new receivers for Keystone Asset Management
Falcon Capital, First Guardian fund to be wound up
UGC's AFCA membership to cease
Court approves Caddick SMSF class action settlement
Falcon Capital, First Guardian Master Fund set for liquidation
BUSSQ abandons appeal, concedes to licence conditions
'Less revenue for us': AustralianSuper on closing multiple accounts
Court acts against two with links to Shield Master Fund
Multiple account bungle costs AustralianSuper $27m
BUSSQ handed stricter licence conditions by APRA amid appeal

Editor's Choice

Sidra Capital expands in Australia

KARREN VERGARA
Sidra Capital is expanding into the Australian market via the launch of a private credit fund that invests in the local mining and energy sectors.

Generation Development Group enters ASX 200

ANDREW MCKEAN
Generation Development Group has posted record inflows across its managed accounts and investment bonds businesses and capped off the milestone by entering the ASX 200.

UK watchdog to open Australian office

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will open an office in Australia so that the regulator can assist UK firms in entering the local market and vice versa.

Australian equity fund manager in a league of its own: Mercer survey

ANDREW MCKEAN
An Australian equity fund manager has run circles around its rivals over the year to March, according to Mercer's most recent investment survey.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Paul Heath

Paul Heath

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KODA CAPITAL PTY LTD
Koda Capital chief executive and founding partner Paul Heath grew up a stone's throw from the company's chair Steve Tucker in Perth. Their eventual collaboration gave rise to one of Australia's premier independent wealth management firms. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media