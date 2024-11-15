ASIC escalates super fund enforcement in 2025

ASIC warned it will turn up the heat on superannuation funds by adding new enforcement priorities and flagging that it will hold directors on trustee boards to the same standards as those in big companies.

While the corporate regulator heightened its focused on the superannuation sector throughout the year, ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court forewarned this will only intensify in 2025.

For one, ASIC will add a new priority in 2025 which it describes broadly as "misconduct exploiting superannuation savings".

"We see this as an emerging and concerning area of vigilance and we are calling on superannuants and super trustees to exercise extreme caution in these circumstances," she said.

ASIC will also expand its remit in member services failures.

The case of industry super fund Cbus' recent failings in paying death and TPD benefits was one example of how effective ASIC's enforcement has been.

"But certainly, member services failures go well beyond the payment of death benefit claims and disability claims. We're really sending a signal to that sector to say, 'your members have rights and entitlements, you're holding their money, and there is an obligation on you to provide those services promptly, fairly, and efficiently'," Court said.

She went on to say that ASIC has "got much work to come early in the new year on this area".

Cbus, BUSSQ, and First Super this year made headlines with respect to their ties with the Construction, Forestry and Maritime Employees Union (CFMEU), putting into doubt the relevance of union representation on super fund boards and pointing the microscope on potential conflicts of interests and if directorship obligations are being fulfilled.

"Superannuation trustees, in our view, are no different from any other big end of town company," Court said.

"We take these actions because we are trying to send a strong deterrent message to the sector more broadly, that it is simply unacceptable for these large trustees to fail to deliver to their members."

Furthermore, Court said that ASIC's view is the directors that sit on superannuation trustee boards are in no different positions than the directors of any other companies, "and certainly, ASIC will always have an interest in that area".

Next year, ASIC will home in on high-risk property schemes.

This means ASIC will target financial advisers, lead generators, cold callers, and conflicted directors of highly speculative property schemes.

"The investment is often buried through the vehicle of a newly created self-managed super fund and increasingly we are seeing investments described with reference to NDIS-compatible housing, presumably to suggest guaranteed or higher returns due to a purported connection with this government scheme," she said.

In 2023, ASIC's new investigations grew by 25% year on year, while civil proceedings rose 23%. This included taking action in the areas of greenwashing, cryptocurrency, predatory lending, high-cost credit, and insider trading.

"Our 2025 enforcement priorities reflect the increased risks consumers are facing that are being driven by cost-of-living pressures. These priorities are about protecting Australians from financial harm and targeting the people who try to take advantage of them," Court said.