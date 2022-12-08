Newspaper icon
Regulatory

ASIC commences proceedings over failure to comply

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 8 DEC 2022   11:13AM

A local subsidiary of TPP Global Investments is the target of ASIC's latest court action.

The regulator commenced Federal Court action against Provide Nominees, which trades as Provide Capital, seeking the court's intervention under s70 of the ASIC Act.

ASIC said it previously served a notice to produce documents on Provide Capital as part of an ongoing investigation. ASIC has alleged Provide Capital failed to produce documents as required by the notice without reasonable excuse.

The regulator explained: "Section 33 of the ASIC Act allows ASIC to require the production of documents from a person, including a company. If a person fails to comply with such a request, ASIC can certify non-compliance and seek orders form the Court compelling production in the event the Court is satisfied that there has been non-compliance by the person without reasonable excuse."

Under s70 of the ASIC Act, Provide Capital could be forced to produce the required documentation by the court.

Provide Capital arranges funding for corporate borrowers, private equity transactions and real estate developments.

TPP Global Investments specialises in credit, private equity, real estate and strategic investment opportunities, working with asset managers, family offices and superannuation funds.

