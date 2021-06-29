ASIC cancels BBY licence

The corporate regulator has cancelled the Australian financial services licence held by stockbroker BBY Limited, after suspending it in May 2015 for three years.

BBY's AFSL will go until 31 March 2022 only for the purposes of giving clients access to external dispute resolution and the National Guarantee Fund, and liquidators access to legal authority for transferring client HINs.

The licence's March 2022 end date is also to ensure BBY compensates retail clients for their losses from BBY's representatives.

The cancellation comes after three extensions in suspensions since the original May 2015 decision from ASIC.

BBY was headquartered in Sydney with offices in four other Australian cities (Adelaide, Brisbane, Gold Coast and Melbourne), two New Zealand cities (Auckland and Wellington), New York and London.

It was also a market participant of ASX, Chi-X and SSX (formerly APX), and a clearing and settlement participant of the ASX. On 17 May 2015 KPMG was appointed as joint and several voluntary administrators of the 10 BBY companies, including BBY, BBY Advisory and SmarTrader.

ASIC previously handed a 10-year ban to a former BBY adviser, who it said traded with client's money without their authorisation and outside of the Statement of Advice.