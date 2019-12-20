NEWS
Financial Planning
ASIC alters adviser levy
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 20 DEC 2019   12:27PM

The Financial Planning Association of Australia head of policy and standards Ben Marshan has pointed out that ASIC has quietly altered the per adviser levy recently.

Marshan told Financial Standard that financial advice businesses which have budgeted for levies for the year might need to change their plans.

He explained while it might not be a big deal for some licensees, those with many advisers will feel the difference.

And, Marshan said the big issue is that ASIC has updated its calculations without notifying anyone specifically - meaning many will be working off the old figures.

"For any financial planners, CARs or licensees who've done their budgeting for ASIC levies for this year - please be advised that while ASIC indicated that the per-adviser levy for 2018/2019 would be $907 (as per their ASIC Industry Funding page) - this has now been changed to $1142 per adviser," Marshan said on LinkedIn.

He added that ASIC made this change without a press release, meaning that it may have gone unnoticed by many.

The $907 figure was only an estimated fee announced by ASIC at the end of November.

The minimum levy is $1500 and the $1142 figure cited by Marshan is per-adviser.

Last year, the minimum levy was the same at $1500 and the per-adviser levy was $934.

Financial advisers commenting on Marshan's revelation thanked him for keeping them informed.

One adviser questioned whether the regulator was forced to up the levy due to so many advisers leaving the industry in 2019.

Each year, ASIC issues levy invoices to recover most of its regulatory costs from regulated entities.

