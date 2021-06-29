ASI product development lead exits

Aberdeen Standard Investments' head of product development and management will leave the firm after nearly 14 years.

Lee Cavanagh is the lead for product and development for the Australian business. She joined ASI in August 2007 and prior to that worked at Deutsche Asset Management and Questor Financial Services.

She leaves the post at the end of this month. A replacement, who has not been named by the firm, assumes Cavanagh's responsibilities as of June 28.

Cavanagh joins a growing number of staffers who have either exited on their own accord or have been made redundant.

Several exits were prompted by the appointment of Stephen Bird in October 2020 as group chief executive of Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA), the parent company of ASI, who is spearheading a shakeup of the global company. This includes the recently unveiled rebrand to Abrdn.

The local distribution team faced a restructure; at least four employees were recently let go. The local fixed income and global equities units also faced several changes.

ASI has pulled the plug on three funds: Aberdeen Standard Diversified Fixed Income Fund; Aberdeen Standard Inflation Linked Bond Fund and Aberdeen Standard Australian Fixed Income Fund.