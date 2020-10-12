NEWS
Executive Appointments
ASI names global head
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 12 OCT 2020   12:48PM

Aberdeen Standard Investments has named a former BlackRock executive to the newly created position of global head.

Alex Hoctor-Duncan has been with ASI for two years as global sales director, prior to which he was at BlackRock for over 21 years, most recently as head of retail.

"In my two years at Aberdeen Standard Investments, we've taken excellent steps forward and I'm delighted with what we've achieved for clients, particularly in the midst of a pandemic, but there's much more we can do and I'm excited for the next stage," Hoctor-Duncan said.

In his new role, he will lead the global client-facing asset management distribution function, reporting directly to Standard Life Aberdeen chief executive Stephen Bird.

Commenting on the appointment, Bird is delighted to have Hoctor-Duncan join the leadership team.

"It is important that our clients feel confident in the strength of our partnership and the value we can provide," he said.

"We need to connect more as when we listen intently to our clients and fulfil their needs effectively, quickly and consistently - we will build a sustainable pattern of growth and achieve our purpose of investing for a better future."

The appointment follows ASI promoting Natalie Tam to deputy head of Australian equities after 15 years on the team.

