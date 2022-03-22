Ashurst launches super offering, hires

NEWS
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 22 MAR 2022   11:37AM

Law firm Ashurst has launched a superannuation offering, combining legal, regulatory and risk expertise, with the firm hiring to lead the offering.

Ashurst appointed superannuation lawyer Scott Charaneka as partner. He joins from Thomson Geer where he was head of superannuation and wealth management from 2014.

Ashurst's superannuation capability will build on the firm's existing offering to financial services clients, providing advice across regulation, taxation, insurance and corporate governance.

Ashurst global co-head of finance, funds and restructuring Jamie Ng welcomed Charaneka to the role.

"We are excited to expand our superannuation capability and are delighted that we have one of Australia's top super lawyers, Scott Charaneka, joining our team," Ng said.

"Scott is a trusted advisor to some of the country's largest funds including AustralianSuper and Aware Super and his expertise will be invaluable at a time of considerable change and opportunity in the sector.

"Ashurst's integrated superannuation offering draws on our legal-led consulting division, as well as other market-leading legal practices across the firm to provide an unmatched combination of expert legal and risk advice to the industry."

Commenting on his own appointment, Charaneka added: "I am thrilled to join Ashurst, which has the sophisticated platform and global reach that can service the needs of superannuation funds as they consolidate and grow.

"The superannuation sector faces increasingly complex legal issues that require expert advice on financial regulation, corporate transactions, projects and disputes. I am excited by the opportunity to leverage Ashurst's extensive capabilities across legal practices and its legal-led consulting team to become the number one source of advice for funds."

