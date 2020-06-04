Asgard, Future Super shamed on ERS

At a hearing of the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics that was supposed to focus on ME Bank's recent troubles, the super funds performing poorly in terms of early release copped surprise criticism.

APRA had advised that early release payments should be paid to members by super funds within five business days after the member is approved for early release by the Australian Tax Office.

Labor MP Andrew Leigh expressed concern that chair of the commission Liberal MP Tim Wilson was only enquiring about conflicts of interests in industry superannuation funds and not in retail funds.

"I have not written to ASIC and APRA because those matters were dealt with during the Royal Commission," Wilson said.

When the topic of early release of super came up, Leigh pointed out that some retail funds have performed quite badly in terms of APRA's five day timeline.

Leigh specifically named Asgard and Future Super as having failed to pay out over half of early release requests within the five day timeline.

About 46.2% of Asgard's early release requests were paid within the five days with the fund paying out more than $57 million. Future Super paid out 46.3% of $12 million in early release payments within the five days.

The APRA data shows a number of non-retail funds not named by Leigh also failed to meet the five day timeline in more than half of cases.

Industry fund Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund only managed to pay out 34.8% of the 1915 requests it has had in five days. Meanwhile, SAS Trustee Corporation Pooled Fund paid out just 6.9% of early release claims within five days despite only having 134 requests amounting to $700,000.

He asked APRA chair John Lonsdale whether that was acceptable.

"That seems extraordinarily slow. Will APRA take any actions on funds that are underperforming to such an egregious extent?" Leigh asked.

Lonsdale said APRA wants the timeframes for ERS payments to be short, but he couldn't say whether APRA would take any real action against funds that do not perform.

He also did not offer a theory as to why retail funds might be underperforming in ERS timelines compared to industry funds, when asked by Leigh.

"It is still early days," Lonsdale said.

