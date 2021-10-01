ASFA urges net zero 2050 targets

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia is calling on super funds to seriously consider climate change risks and commit to net zero greenhouse gas emissions in a new discussion paper.

Climate change risk highlights mitigation strategies super funds can use in the absence of a mandated commitment to net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050.

Some mitigations strategies super funds have committed to include reaching net zero adopting the United Nations Principles of Responsible Investment approach and buying green bonds.

Super funds that use an engagement approach typically hold discussions and consultations with investors so that their views and concerns about the actions or direction of the business they are invested in are known.

ASFA chief executive Martin Fahy said that it is important to note that the way superannuation funds meet their net zero emissions commitment is unique to each super fund.

The transition to investing in low-carbon business models could involve, for example, increasing investment in renewable energy.

In 2019, US$282.2 billion was globally invested in renewable energy, with more investment going into renewable energy sources than fossil fuel and nuclear technologies.

"In Australia 21% of electricity generation came from renewables in 2019, with renewable energy consumption growing by 5% in 2018-19.27 Over the long term, the transition to renewable energy is expected to continue," he said.

"Superannuation funds in their capacity as investors, are in a good position to identify emerging climate change risk, knowledge that can be readily shared with businesses with the aim of improving the business's approach to climate change risk."

ASFA hopes to receive industry feedback on the discussion paper by October 15.