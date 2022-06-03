ASFA, Deloitte recommend group insurance changes

Collaborating to examine the benefits of insurance offered via superannuation, the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) and Deloitte have made recommendations as to how it could be enhanced.

A joint report titled 'The Future of Insurance in Superannuation' states that insurance in superannuation forms an important component of the broader insurance ecosystem which thereby helps achieve the superannuation system's objectives.

The report says that insurance in super has a relatively high admission rate on claims, has a high average payout ratio and is a tax-effective method to access insurance for death and total permanent disability.

However, even with insurance in super, Australia has lower levels of insurance than several comparable OECD economies. From a fiscal perspective, this has an adverse effect on the economy as insurance through super reduces the social security costs of supporting underinsured individuals.

Partner at Deloitte Access Economics John O'Mahony said: "Insurance in super provides clear social and economic benefits to Australian households and the broader community."

"It covers almost 10 million people. In 2021, 50,000 people and their families benefited from more than $6 billion in payouts.

"It has a very high claims acceptance rate and claims payout ratio, it is an efficient system, and it extends insurance coverage."

Though notwithstanding the benefits of insurance through super, the report identified two potential areas for improvement.

"With better access to and use of member data, such as age, income and dependents could see better coverage of around $1.2 trillion, equivalent to 34% of the total sum insured across life, TPD, and IP," the report said.

Although default insurance can generate benefits in aggregate terms, current approaches were signalled as being too broad. By using richer data to better define default groups, the value for money of death and disability insurance cover in super policies would be improved.

Warning of complacency in this regard, the report stated: "Poor tailoring of insurance can result in insurance that is of low value or causes excessive balance erosion for some cohorts of members."

"Funds need to use the information that they collect from members to develop insurance cover that limits these undesirable outcomes and best meets member needs."

Another area of focus highlighted in the report is to strengthen the system with a greater focus on wellness and a return to work.

"Greater access to treatment and services is likely to improve return to work outcomes among members who suffer from injury or illness," the report said.

Analysis found 11% of income protection insurance claimants who access rehabilitation treatment and services are likely to return to work where they otherwise would not have. Broader access to treatment was also estimated to result in people returning to work on average five weeks earlier.

"Broader access to treatment could assist an estimated 29,300 members to return to work over the first 40 years. Once transitions back to the workforce and retirement are accounted for this would yield an additional 4400 full-time equivalent workers to the Australian economy by 2062," the report said.

In this scenario, the GDP would be boosted by $1.1 billion in the 2062 year and a further $126 million in costs of unemployment would be saved.

It was also said that improving access to early interventions - including before members make a claim - would deliver further benefits. The report surmised that in this scenario 21% of income protection claimants who access these services would return to work where they otherwise wouldn't have.

Super and health legislation currently prevents insurers from providing medical treatment to rehabilitate members and financial payments must be for income protection or total permanent disability. Moreover, this only applies to income and occupational support rather than medical support.

The removal of such barriers would allow insurers to expedite treatments that are delayed due to cost constraints and would allow insurers to better assist members in finding suitable treatment providers.

At present, according to the report: "Legislative barriers prevent most engagement by life insurers in seeking to provide benefits and services aimed at improving the quality of life and working capacity of members."

ASFA chief executive Martin Fahy concluded: "Giving trustees and insurers access to more and current data will allow them to better target their offering to their specific membership base."

"Allowing trustees and insurers to have a greater involvement in wellness and return to work strategies will be good for the individuals who are either able to return to work more quickly or more importantly, for those who otherwise might never have gone back to work at all."