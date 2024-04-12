ASFA appoints new policy head

The Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) has announced the appointment of James Koval to the newly created role of head of policy and advocacy, effective immediately.

ASFA chief executive Mary Delahunty said she was delighted to welcome Koval to the ASFA team.

"James' appointment will strengthen ASFA's deep public policy expertise and further amplify the voices of our member organisations from right across the superannuation community and the 18 million Australians who rely on our members for good retirement outcomes," Delahunty said.

"James comes to super with more than a decade of public policy experience, having held leading roles in the legislative agenda of federal and territory governments. Most recently, James has worked as a government engagement specialist in the Vice-Chancellor's office at the University of Sydney."

Koval said he welcomed the opportunity to lead ASFA's extensive policy and research program, which he said was "collaborative in its development, expert in its recommendations and impactful in it's implementation".

"When you talk to ASFA you get the views of the whole sector," Koval said.

"Our members in the superannuation sector are currently managing a range of regulatory reform conversations, I have seen how strong collaborative industry associations can deliver value by amplifying common views and committing to the deep work involved in implementation."

Koval's appointment follows a restructure in November 2023 which saw the departure of chief policy officer Glen McCrea, who also served as deputy chief executive.