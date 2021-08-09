NEWS
Financial Planning

Asendium partners with regtech

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 9 AUG 2021   11:57AM

Financial advice technology solution provider Asendium has added a risk and compliance feature via a new partnership with Fourth Line.

Fourth Line will help advisers deliver risk and compliance reviews as part of their document preparation.

The integration will increase efficiencies in both systems and for the overall advice creation and review process, resulting in less time to conduct audits, Asendium chief executive Scott Miller said.

Miller said: "Through our Fourth Line partnership we are pleased to be able to offer risk and compliance reviews to all our clients' advice as part of their document preparation, which will be of particular benefit to small or emerging practices and IFAs. This means our clients can create advice documents faster than ever before, but with the robustness expected of leading advice firms, and consumers."

Fourth Line was established in 2019 in conjunction with law firm Mills Oakley in response to the Hayne Royal Commission. It currently works with licensees such as Interprac, GPS Wealth and Wealth Today.

Fourth Line chief executive David Travers said: "Our experience has identified that the best quality advice occurs when it is reviewed before the advice is issued to the customer, as opposed to through a retrospective review or a regular audit program."

"Asendium removes all paraplanning costs, which on average cost advisers $500 per client. This means every adviser can have their documents reviewed before going to the client, and it will cost less than their current model," Miller said.

Read more: Fourth LineScott MillerDavid TraversGPS Wealth Royal CommissionInterpracMills Oakley
