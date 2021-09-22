Asendium partners with licensee support firm

Asendium has joined forces with a licensee support firm that has more than 70 AFS Licensees nationwide.

My Dealer Services is using the financial advice technology firm's software to develop compliant advice.

Advisers will be able to generate in-house, next day comprehensive and personalised advice that include fact finds, strategy papers, file notes and instant Statements of Advice in a matter of hours, Asendium chief executive Scott Miller said.

My Dealer Services director Alexander Everard commented: "We know that across the more than 70 AFSLs we work with, advisers are looking for tools that allow them to more directly engage with clients, and technology really has to be that solution. Working with Asendium really is a meeting of minds, ideas and thought leadership."

Asendium recently partnered with regtech Fourth Line to help advisers deliver risk and compliance reviews as part of their document preparation.

"Importantly, as the number of advised Australians remains static at around 20%, practices using technology efficiently - and with a redeployed paraplanning team providing valuable client relationship development services - will be able to work with more clients, not fewer, with better client relationships than ever before," Miller said.

Miller added that the future of financial advice is not about "managing an unwieldly book of clients" inherited as part of as large licensee structure.

"It will be about delivering a more personal and valuable services to clients, and technology allows advisers and their paraplanning teams to create the time needed to build those increasingly valuable relationships," he said.