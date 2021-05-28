Asendium launches swift SOA solution

The fintech has officially launched a solution that slashes the time to generate a statement of advice from eight hours to two hours.

Asendium is aiming to reduce three major bottlenecks for advisers: processes, people and fragmented systems.

Asendium chief executive and former financial adviser Scott Miller told Financial Standard that the solution does not aim to eliminate paraplanners in the advice process, rather give them and advisers more time to focus on strategies.

When he was an adviser, Miller said the longest time he had to wait for the SOA to generate was eight weeks.

Asendium on the other hand, is able to eliminate much of the physical and elapsed work times, so that for one scope of advice, such as an investment advice for example, the time it takes to compile an SOA is reduced to two hours, he said. Meanwhile, the system can spit out the physical SOA in 30 seconds.

Miller said Asendium works best with another customer relationship management system like Xplan and AdviserLogic.

The first iteration, Asendium Lite, launched in August 2020, was implemented by new dealer group Finchley & Kent.

Asendium Lite offered a file note solution at the time, while the new product incorporates file notes, fact-finds and investment strategy documentations.

Miller is one of three co-founders of the fintech, which launched in June 2019. Sharon Lee is the chief creative officer and William Kim acts as chief operating officer.

The fintech has on board seven financial advisers who are also investors and part owners. These advisers have been using Asendium in their practices, Miller said, adding that the product officially launches to all advisers today.

Asendium's pricing starts at $650 per month with the flexibility of cancellation "Netflix-style", he said. Discounts are also provided for licensees that want to use the solution for the group.

Looking to the future, Asendium will add on an audit report, enhanced questions, integrated data feed and a client portal.