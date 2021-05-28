NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Asendium launches swift SOA solution

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 28 MAY 2021   12:17PM

The fintech has officially launched a solution that slashes the time to generate a statement of advice from eight hours to two hours.

Asendium is aiming to reduce three major bottlenecks for advisers: processes, people and fragmented systems.

Asendium chief executive and former financial adviser Scott Miller told Financial Standard that the solution does not aim to eliminate paraplanners in the advice process, rather give them and advisers more time to focus on strategies.

When he was an adviser, Miller said the longest time he had to wait for the SOA to generate was eight weeks.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

Asendium on the other hand, is able to eliminate much of the physical and elapsed work times, so that for one scope of advice, such as an investment advice for example, the time it takes to compile an SOA is reduced to two hours, he said. Meanwhile, the system can spit out the physical SOA in 30 seconds.

Miller said Asendium works best with another customer relationship management system like Xplan and AdviserLogic.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

The first iteration, Asendium Lite, launched in August 2020, was implemented by new dealer group Finchley & Kent.

Asendium Lite offered a file note solution at the time, while the new product incorporates file notes, fact-finds and investment strategy documentations.

Miller is one of three co-founders of the fintech, which launched in June 2019. Sharon Lee is the chief creative officer and William Kim acts as chief operating officer.

The fintech has on board seven financial advisers who are also investors and part owners. These advisers have been using Asendium in their practices, Miller said, adding that the product officially launches to all advisers today.

Asendium's pricing starts at $650 per month with the flexibility of cancellation "Netflix-style", he said. Discounts are also provided for licensees that want to use the solution for the group.

Looking to the future, Asendium will add on an audit report, enhanced questions, integrated data feed and a client portal.

Read more: AsendiumAdviserLogicFinancial StandardSharon LeeWilliam KimXplan
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Former adviser charged with stealing $3.3m
Super funds hunt for co-investment deals
LGIAsuper reveals post-merger executive, board lineup
Super fund whistleblower policies lacking: ASIC
Weeding out net zero fakers
Labor to push for YFYS stapling amendments
New responsible agricultural fund seeks $300m
AdviserLogic executive departs Morningstar
Aussies regret ERS withdrawals: AIST poll
Advice practices set to benefit from tax cuts

Editor's Choice

Criminal charges filed against ME Bank

JAMIE WILLIAMSON, KANIKA SOOD
The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions is pursuing criminal charges against ME Bank following an ASIC investigation.

Future Fund to hire 70 for investment team

KANIKA SOOD
The sovereign wealth fund is looking to add 70 people to its investment team, with the specific skill sets of identifying good external managers.

Former adviser charged with stealing $3.3m

KARREN VERGARA
A former Sentinel Wealth financial adviser with a gambling addiction has been charged with stealing $3.3 million from clients.

Financial services job market hot: Hays

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
According to the latest Hays salary guide, a renewed sense of optimism has swept across the accountancy and finance jobs markets in early 2021.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Wood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GRATTAN INSTITUTE
Grattan Institute chief executive Danielle Wood is on a mission to make the esoteric subject of economics accessible to Australians and call attention to why it matters in their day-to-day lives. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.