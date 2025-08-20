ART raises stake in Tabcorp

Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has become a substantial shareholder of Tabcorp, now owning 5.072% of shares, representing a 0.02% overweight position based on ART's portfolio construction.

Yesterday, Tabcorp disclosed that the super fund had become a substantial shareholder on August 15, owning 115,954,838 ordinary shares.

Speaking to Financial Standard, an ART spokesperson said: "ART's purpose is to deliver superannuation benefits to our members. This means investing in a wide variety of asset classes with the aim of delivering strong, diversified and long-term returns to our members."

"ART's scale and commitment to investing in Australia means we have substantial holdings in ASX listed companies."

ART's Socially Conscious Balanced option outlines an exclusion on companies that make more than 5% revenue from owning or operating gambling facilities, online gambling websites, platforms or mobile applications.

ART's Socially Conscious option did not hold any gambling stocks listed on the ASX as at 31 December 2024.

Gambling stocks have surged in recent years alongside an increase in sports betting. In the seven years to 2022, there was a 57.6% increase in the number of men betting on sports, analysis of the Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia (HILDA) Survey by The University of Melbourne shows. At the same time, Australia continues to have the highest gambling losses globally.

Tabcorp's share price has risen around 4.7% in the past six months, as at the time of writing.

Investing in gambling stocks is not new for the $315 billion super fund. In its Balanced option, it also holds $75 million of Aristocrat shares, more than $7 million worth of Light and Wonder - a Las Vegas based gambling company dual listed on the ASX - and around $15 million in Endeavour Group.

ART is certainly not alone in looking to boost super balances through investing in the booming sector.

In its Balanced option, AustralianSuper holds around $1.7 billion of Aristocrat Leisure shares, $536 million in Endeavour Group, $4.8 million of Light and Wonder and $75 million in Tabcorp, as at 31 December 2024.

In its Balanced option, Aware Super holds around $66 million in Aristocrat, $22 million in Endeavour Group, $6 million in Light and Wonder and $9.6 million in Tabcorp, as at 31 December 2024.

On July 24, Aware Super ceased being a substantial shareholder of Tabcorp.