Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

ART raises stake in Tabcorp

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 AUG 2025   12:49PM

Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has become a substantial shareholder of Tabcorp, now owning 5.072% of shares, representing a 0.02% overweight position based on ART's portfolio construction.

Yesterday, Tabcorp disclosed that the super fund had become a substantial shareholder on August 15, owning 115,954,838 ordinary shares.

Speaking to Financial Standard, an ART spokesperson said: "ART's purpose is to deliver superannuation benefits to our members. This means investing in a wide variety of asset classes with the aim of delivering strong, diversified and long-term returns to our members."

"ART's scale and commitment to investing in Australia means we have substantial holdings in ASX listed companies."

ART's Socially Conscious Balanced option outlines an exclusion on companies that make more than 5% revenue from owning or operating gambling facilities, online gambling websites, platforms or mobile applications.

ART's Socially Conscious option did not hold any gambling stocks listed on the ASX as at 31 December 2024.

Gambling stocks have surged in recent years alongside an increase in sports betting. In the seven years to 2022, there was a 57.6% increase in the number of men betting on sports, analysis of the Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia (HILDA) Survey by The University of Melbourne shows. At the same time, Australia continues to have the highest gambling losses globally.

Tabcorp's share price has risen around 4.7% in the past six months, as at the time of writing.

Investing in gambling stocks is not new for the $315 billion super fund. In its Balanced option, it also holds $75 million of Aristocrat shares, more than $7 million worth of Light and Wonder - a Las Vegas based gambling company dual listed on the ASX - and around $15 million in Endeavour Group.

ART is certainly not alone in looking to boost super balances through investing in the booming sector.

In its Balanced option, AustralianSuper holds around $1.7 billion of Aristocrat Leisure shares, $536 million in Endeavour Group, $4.8 million of Light and Wonder and $75 million in Tabcorp, as at 31 December 2024.

In its Balanced option, Aware Super holds around $66 million in Aristocrat, $22 million in Endeavour Group, $6 million in Light and Wonder and $9.6 million in Tabcorp, as at 31 December 2024.

On July 24, Aware Super ceased being a substantial shareholder of Tabcorp.

Read more: Australian Retirement TrustAware SuperAustralianSuperFinancial Standard
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Legalsuper appoints chief risk officer
ART chair to retire
Former Qantas Super investment chief lands new gig
Aware Super, TelstraSuper explore merger
HUB24 recruits Vanguard sales manager
Aware Super expands European footprint
Future Fund taps AustralianSuper for property director
Funds SA pushes for efficiencies with AI targets
FS Power50 shortlist revealed, voting opens
Commonwealth Super names chief risk and compliance officer

Editor's Choice

ART raises stake in Tabcorp

ELIZA BAVIN
Australian Retirement Trust has become a substantial shareholder in Tabcorp, now owning just over 5% of shares.

Vinva, Barrenjoey buoy Magellan's earnings

KARREN VERGARA
Vinva Investment Management and Barrenjoey Capital Partners helped bolster Magellan Financial Group's (MFG) earnings in the 2025 financial year, offsetting lukewarm performance in the investment management business.

CEDA calls for 'seamless economy' reforms as Roundtable begins

ELIZA BAVIN
A new CEDA report has called on the government to kick off a new wave of seamless economy reforms and to boost its National Productivity Fund as the Economic Reform Roundtable begins.

Evidentia names chief risk, operating officer

KARREN VERGARA
Evidentia Group has appointed a new chief risk and operating officer who previously worked at MLC Asset Management and Perpetual.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Simon Glazier

Simon Glazier

MANAGING DIRECTOR, AUSTRALIA
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Second time was the charm for Simon Glazier in his bid for the managing director role at Fidelity International's Australian outfit. Now in the top job, he isn't banking on the investment giant's past glories to keep it firing. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media