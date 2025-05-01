Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

ART promotes high-profile retirement specialist

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 1 MAY 2025   2:26PM

Australian Retirement Trust has promoted its high-profile asset liability management lead to a more senior retirement job.

Longstanding executive and renowned retirement specialist Brnic Van Wyk has been elevated to principal of retirement solutions, where he will lead the design, development, and ongoing management of the superannuation giant's retirement income products.

Van Wyk will work with executives across ART's investments, product and service delivery and member functions to deliver the critical pillars of a retirement service and advance the super fund's ambition for the system and its members.

Essentially, Van Wyk's role has been expanded since, as head of ART's asset liability management, he already set the strategy for default accumulation members and looked after the solvency management of the asset pool for the lifetime pension product.

The investment professional and actuary has long represented ART as a global industry thought leader in retirement, contributing to advocacy and policy development by providing technical expertise and advice to peak bodies and government.

Van Wyk landed at ART from QSuper, where he spent 12 years - on the liability side - joining as an insurance analyst.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of Australia and the Institute of Actuaries in the UK.

The pension specialist serves on the Retirement Incomes Working Group of the Actuaries Institute and is a board member of the Pension Benefits and Social Security Section of the International Actuarial Association, the CIMA Society of Australia and the International Advisory Board of the EDHEC-Risk Institute in France.

Moreover, he has extensive experience as a pension and employee benefits consultant in South Africa, where he worked for Alexander Forbes Financial Services for 13 years.

Alexander Forbes is South Africa's largest private pension fund administrator, multi-manager and actuarial advisory firm.

During his tenure, he was the principal advisor to some of the country's largest public and private corporations on pension funds.

Read more: Alexander ForbesAustralian Retirement TrustBrnic Van WykInstitute of Actuaries of AustraliaInternational Actuarial Association

Related News

AustralianSuper says cyberattack losses total $750k
Short-term noise reinforces long-term investment thinking: ART
Cyberattacks on super funds expose 'critical vulnerability'
Cybercriminals attack major super funds
Super fund growth: The winners and losers
Qantas Super, ART merger official
Not one trustee tracked end-to-end claims handling times: ASIC
Financial services chips away at gender pay gap: WGEA
UniSuper launches fresh brand campaign
Sydney to host global superannuation summit

Editor's Choice

SS&C scores another super mandate

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:50PM
SS&C continues to take its share of Australia's superannuation sector, scoring another administration mandate.

GROW Inc. names new chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:48PM
The super administrator welcomed its recruit this week, replacing inaugural chief and co-founder Matthew Keeley.

AUSIEX to acquire FIIG Securities

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:29PM
The fixed income trading business will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AUSIEX by the end of June 2025.

Clime awarded $183m mandate from US firm

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:36PM
Clime Investment Management has been awarded a mandate for a pending US domiciled public offer fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Philip Miall

Philip Miall

HEAD OF MULTI-SECTOR PRIVATE DEBT
QIC LIMITED
QIC head of private debt Australia Phil Miall's nearly 30 years' experience covers every corner of the credit market. He shares why active management is critical in the asset class and what he's learned during periods of tumult. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media