ART promotes high-profile retirement specialist

Australian Retirement Trust has promoted its high-profile asset liability management lead to a more senior retirement job.

Longstanding executive and renowned retirement specialist Brnic Van Wyk has been elevated to principal of retirement solutions, where he will lead the design, development, and ongoing management of the superannuation giant's retirement income products.

Van Wyk will work with executives across ART's investments, product and service delivery and member functions to deliver the critical pillars of a retirement service and advance the super fund's ambition for the system and its members.

Essentially, Van Wyk's role has been expanded since, as head of ART's asset liability management, he already set the strategy for default accumulation members and looked after the solvency management of the asset pool for the lifetime pension product.

The investment professional and actuary has long represented ART as a global industry thought leader in retirement, contributing to advocacy and policy development by providing technical expertise and advice to peak bodies and government.

Van Wyk landed at ART from QSuper, where he spent 12 years - on the liability side - joining as an insurance analyst.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of Australia and the Institute of Actuaries in the UK.

The pension specialist serves on the Retirement Incomes Working Group of the Actuaries Institute and is a board member of the Pension Benefits and Social Security Section of the International Actuarial Association, the CIMA Society of Australia and the International Advisory Board of the EDHEC-Risk Institute in France.

Moreover, he has extensive experience as a pension and employee benefits consultant in South Africa, where he worked for Alexander Forbes Financial Services for 13 years.

Alexander Forbes is South Africa's largest private pension fund administrator, multi-manager and actuarial advisory firm.

During his tenure, he was the principal advisor to some of the country's largest public and private corporations on pension funds.