Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

ART names new chair

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 17 OCT 2025   11:48AM

Helen Rowell has been appointed the new chair of Australian Retirement Trust (ART) to replace outgoing chair Andrew Fraser.

Rowell's term as chair will commence on 21 November 2025.

Fraser announced his intention to retire as chair of the ART board in August following 10 years on the board, including its predecessor fund Sunsuper.

Fraser said Rowell's appointment comes as the fund enters its next chapter.

Fraser's departure comes after David Anderson announced he was stepping down as chief executive of ART in September, with Kathy Vincent taking on the top job on October 1.

The $330 billion super fund said Anderson made a personal decision to return to Sydney, just 18 months after joining.

"At ART, we recognise the vital role superannuation plays in Australia's financial system, our economy, and in the lives of our members," Fraser said.

"This understanding is reflected in our commitment to strong corporate governance.

"Helen's depth of experience and leadership capacity will be vital assets as the fund implements its 2030 Strategy under the leadership of our chief executive, Kathy Vincent."

Fraser said Vincent and Rowell represent a "formidable leadership duo".

Rowell said the fund's commitment to high standards of governance positions it well, as a growing cohort of Australians prepare to transition to retirement.

"Australian Retirement Trust has a clear understanding of the responsibility it carries as the custodian of millions of Australians' retirement savings," Rowell said.

"The members of our board bring a diverse array of skills and perspectives that enable us to put the interests of our members front and centre, and I look forward to the next phase of ART's development."

Rowell has been an independent director of ART since April 2024 and is currently chair of the risk committee.

Rowell previously held senior roles with the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority for over 20 years, including 10 years as an executive board member and deputy chair.

Fraser said, as he prepares to step down as chair at the fund's annual member meeting this year, he has "immense confidence" in the diligence, enthusiasm and calibre of the fund's board and its senior leadership.

"Since formation, ART has been determined to build capacity and capability for the future," Fraser said.

"At the board and across the management team, we have recruited high-calibre individuals and invested in their leadership.

"We have had many quality people join our ranks, and the smooth transition of internal candidates to the chief executive role and to the board chair underscores our approach."

Read more: ARTAustralian Retirement TrustAndrew FraserKathy VincentHelen RowellDavid AndersonAustralian Prudential Regulation AuthoritySunsuper
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australian Retirement Trust chief executive steps down
Feature: Compliance | Passing the buck
Liquidity, operational shocks major issues for super: RBA
Australia, UK regulators exchange insights
FSC appoints two new directors
Australia's top allocators to share insights at InDay
Macquarie AM wins sovereign wealth fund mandate
ART invests $1bn in Macquarie fund
Super funds break records, inactive accounts balloon
World's pension market hits $36.9tn

Editor's Choice

ASIC targets potential vertical integration in managed accounts

KARREN VERGARA
Stopping short of calling it vertically integrated, ASIC warns it aims to uncover any conflicts of interests in the managed accounts sector particularly as more AFSLs build in-house products.

Former Statewide Super executives acquitted

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Two former Statewide Super executives who were terminated by the fund and then charged with dishonesty offences have been acquitted.

Super funds to double UK, EU investments over next decade

RIDDHIMA TALWANI
Australian super funds are expected to more than double their investments in the UK and Europe over the next decade, reaching around $660 billion.

More suitors line up for Iress

KARREN VERGARA
Iress flagged it now has more suitors vying to potentially acquire it in addition to Thoma Bravo and Blackstone.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media