ART names new chair

Helen Rowell has been appointed the new chair of Australian Retirement Trust (ART) to replace outgoing chair Andrew Fraser.

Rowell's term as chair will commence on 21 November 2025.

Fraser announced his intention to retire as chair of the ART board in August following 10 years on the board, including its predecessor fund Sunsuper.

Fraser said Rowell's appointment comes as the fund enters its next chapter.

Fraser's departure comes after David Anderson announced he was stepping down as chief executive of ART in September, with Kathy Vincent taking on the top job on October 1.

The $330 billion super fund said Anderson made a personal decision to return to Sydney, just 18 months after joining.

"At ART, we recognise the vital role superannuation plays in Australia's financial system, our economy, and in the lives of our members," Fraser said.

"This understanding is reflected in our commitment to strong corporate governance.

"Helen's depth of experience and leadership capacity will be vital assets as the fund implements its 2030 Strategy under the leadership of our chief executive, Kathy Vincent."

Fraser said Vincent and Rowell represent a "formidable leadership duo".

Rowell said the fund's commitment to high standards of governance positions it well, as a growing cohort of Australians prepare to transition to retirement.

"Australian Retirement Trust has a clear understanding of the responsibility it carries as the custodian of millions of Australians' retirement savings," Rowell said.

"The members of our board bring a diverse array of skills and perspectives that enable us to put the interests of our members front and centre, and I look forward to the next phase of ART's development."

Rowell has been an independent director of ART since April 2024 and is currently chair of the risk committee.

Rowell previously held senior roles with the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority for over 20 years, including 10 years as an executive board member and deputy chair.

Fraser said, as he prepares to step down as chair at the fund's annual member meeting this year, he has "immense confidence" in the diligence, enthusiasm and calibre of the fund's board and its senior leadership.

"Since formation, ART has been determined to build capacity and capability for the future," Fraser said.

"At the board and across the management team, we have recruited high-calibre individuals and invested in their leadership.

"We have had many quality people join our ranks, and the smooth transition of internal candidates to the chief executive role and to the board chair underscores our approach."