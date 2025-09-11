ART invests $1bn in Macquarie fund

Australian Retirement Trust says it will deploy at least $2 billion by 2030 toward assets which can deliver returns for members whilst also generating social and environmental benefits in areas prioritised by ART.

As part of its first major investment towards the 2030 impact goal, ART has made a $1 billion investment in the Macquarie Green Energy and Climate Opportunities Fund (MGECO).

MGECO includes Australian and international assets, such as Aula Energy which has active projects in Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia, headlined by the Boulder Creek Wind Farm near Rockhampton.

ART general manager of sustainable investment and planning Nicole Bradford said this investment is a significant milestone.

"As a large investor with globally diversified portfolios, we recognise that some of our investments can serve a dual-purpose, delivering financial returns and seeking to make a positive difference," Bradford said.

"One of the many attributes of climate change is that it is an investment risk, but as we seek to transition to a low-carbon economy it also represents an investment opportunity, and investors like us can demonstrate how the capital we steward on our members behalf may contribute to the solution."

Bradford added that while scaling impact investing is challenging, she believed ART's scale and long-term investment horizon can help bridge the gap "from niche to mainstream".

"We are at the start of our journey. And this commitment to deploy at least $2 billion to impact investing by 2030 goes beyond just climate change, and may include assets in the health, social housing and aged care sectors among others," she said.

ART general manager of mid risk assets and UK Michael Weaver said MGECO presented a unique investment opportunity for ART.

"MGECO will initially target investment opportunities across solar, onshore and offshore wind, and batteries in OECD countries including Australia," Weaver said.

"To the extent that commercial scale can be achieved, it may also target other technologies such as hydro and geothermal, bioenergy and energy storage, or natural climate solutions.

"The primary investment objective of MGECO is to make equity and equity-like investments in a diversified portfolio of sustainable infrastructure, real assets, and businesses."

The investment from ART comes after another super fund, Australian Ethical, put Macquarie on notice and called on the investment manager to step up its disclosures on climate-related financial risk to shareholders.

In July, Australian Ethical said despite Macquarie's public commitments to support an orderly net zero transition by 2050, it has not disclosed whether or how it assesses the alignment of its ongoing lending to fossil fuel companies and projects with that goal.

"Without this disclosure, Macquarie's shareholders have no way to identify and price Macquarie's climate-related financial risks," Australian Ethical said.

"Shareholders also have no way of evaluating Macquarie's alignment with its net zero commitments and whether it's meaningfully delivering on its transition strategy."

However, Macquarie chair Glenn Stevens told investors at the AGM in July that the group has been consistent in its response to climate change.

"We think our best response to climate change will come from positive and practical solutions, enabled by our core capabilities. We think the transition to decarbonised energy must be managed and orderly," Stevens said.

"Simply shutting down oil and gas is not viable. We recognise the reality that even as net zero objectives are pursued, the world will need carbon-based energy for quite some time."